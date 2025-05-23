Southwest Legacy HS tennis player Ian Quintero signs National Letter of Intent

SAN ANTONIO – Southwest Legacy High School was excited to celebrate the National Letter of Intent signing of one of its Titan tennis players on Thursday.

Ian Quintero, a senior and exceptional tennis player, will continue his athletic career at the college level.

Quintero has officially signed his letter of intent to attend and compete at Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas.

Surrounded by family, friends and teammates, he expressed gratitude to all who have supported him throughout his journey.

Quintero shared his enthusiasm for the chance to play tennis at the collegiate level.

