New Braunfels football ready for year two under Brad Molder

KSAT is continuing Big Game Coverage previews with New Braunfels, where the Unicorns practice under the morning lights.

Last season, the Unicorns had nine wins and four losses. They went 5-2 in district play while finishing their season as regional semifinalists.

They are predicted to finish third in District 13-5A Division 1, according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. Head coach Brad Molder is entering his second season with the Unicorns and says his guys have bought into his plan.

