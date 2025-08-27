La Vernia Bears emerge as top contender in Texas high school volleyball

LA VERNIA, Texas – In Texas high school volleyball, the La Vernia Bears are a team to be reckoned with.

The Bears are 14-5 this season and consistently rank as one of the area’s top programs.

Head coach Danielle Coleman, who’s in her fourth season with the Bears, credits youth organizations and the junior high school program for shaping volleyball history in La Vernia.

“Since I’ve been here, and even when I played against La Vernia High School in high school, they’ve always made playoff runs and had some strong bouts in the postseason,” Coleman said.

In non-district and early-season tournament play, the UIL Class 4A Bears regularly beat Class 6A, 5A, and other top 4A teams, making them a dangerous opponent.

Class 6A and 5A are the two largest classes in UIL athletics, so La Vernia’s victory over bigger programs is impressive.

