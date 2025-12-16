Skip to main content
Southwest Legacy standouts sign letters of intent, staying close to home

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – On a celebratory afternoon at Southwest Legacy High School, two of the Titans’ premier athletes made their college commitments official, signing national letters of intent to continue their careers at nearby universities.

Softball catcher Amy Saul, a standout in the Legacy program, inked her commitment to Texas A&M University-San Antonio, where she will take the diamond for the Jaguars.

“It’s really surreal because I worked for it for a long time, and my parents have been very nice to me and my nieces,” said Saul. “Such a blessing.”

Meanwhile, tennis standout Monica Wilson, a key player for the Titans, signed with Texas Lutheran University in Seguin.

“This day means a lot,” said Wilson. “Honestly, I never thought that I could see myself here. I thought it was just going to be a one-time sport and graduate, get out of high school, go to college and just study. I never thought that I could be considered at a collegiate level.”

For San Antonio fans and the Southwest Legacy community, the signings brought double good news: Both star athletes are keeping their talents close to home, so local supporters can continue cheering them on in the years ahead.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

