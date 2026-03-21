Veterans Memorial, Wagner, Saint Mary’s Hall, St. John Paul II players ready for SA Sports All-Star Game

SAN ANTONIO – The high school basketball season is over, but several of the best high school seniors will get to play one more game at the 2026 San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game.

Here are five all-stars playing for Team Blue:

• DJ Miller, guard, St. John Paul II Catholic High School

• Zydon Clark, guard, Veterans Memorial High School

• Lance Johnson, guard, Wagner High School

• Beya Chase, guard, Saint Mary’s Hall

• Leah Mitchell, guard, Wagner High School

Zydon Clark, Lance Johnson and Leah Mitchell will not only play on Team Blue — they will face some of their school teammates who are on Team White.

The third annual San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game is set for 11 a.m. Sunday, April 12, at Northside Sports Gym. Fans can watch the action live in person, or on KSAT 12, KSAT+ and KSAT.com.

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