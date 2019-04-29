Bruce Bowen takes over Cornerstone basketball program, ‘excited' about opportunity

SAN ANTONIO - Former Spurs great Bruce Bowen is back in the gym as he has been named the new head coach of the Cornerstone varsity boys basketball team.

The school made the announcement over the weekend.

Bowen spoke Monday morning with KSAT and said he’s excited about the opportunity to coach at the private school and was looking forward to working with the students and “teach them the fundamentals of the game.”

Over the past few years, Cornerstone Christian has made a concerted effort to bolster its athletic programs.

Bowen is a three-time NBA champion with the Spurs and all-NBA defensive performer. His No. 12 jersey was retired by the organization.

Since his retirement, Bowen has worked for ESPN as an NBA analyst and for the Los Angeles Clippers television broadcast.

