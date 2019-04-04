Farewell tailgate to take place Saturday for San Antonio Commanders

SAN ANTONIO - Fans of the San Antonio Commanders will have their chance to say goodbye to the team as part of a farewell tailgate that will take place Saturday morning.

The goodbye event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Alamo Distilling Company, located just north of the Alamodome in the 620 block of Chestnut Street, not far from Brooklyn Avenue.

A Facebook post describing the event says that the Alamo Distilling Company will serve discounted cocktails and drinks to guests. The post said public parking will be on Burnet Street under the freeway.

The Commanders were 5-3 and one win away from securing a playoff spot before the announcement came that operations of the Alliance of American Football league was ceasing. The team was reportedly in the middle of practice when word began to spread.

Prior to the shutdown, the team averaged 27,720 fans for their four home games. The Commanders were scheduled to play Saturday against Memphis and former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel in what would have been a nationally broadcast game on CBS.

The Facebook post said the players and team staff have been invited to the farewell event, so fans should "welcome them and celebrate the amazing season."

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.