Steele sophomore QB Chad Warner named Jon Wayne Player of the Game in KSAT Pigskin Classic win over Brennan

Steele Knights QB Chad Warner is named the Jon Wayne Player of the Game following the Knights' exciting win over the Brennan Bears in Game 3 of the KSAT Pigskin Classic.

SAN ANTONIO – A touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter decided the third game of the KSAT Pigskin Classic, as the Steele Knights defeated the Brennan Bears 35-34 on Saturday night.

The touchdown pass capped a wild fourth quarter, as the game saw the lead change over the final minutes.

Sophomore quarterback Chad Warner was chosen as Jon Wayne Player of the Game. He completed the winning pass to sophomore Royal Capell with just 18 seconds left.

“It was a lot of fun,” Warner said. “I saw my guy across the middle, and I threw it, and he caught it and we won the game.”

The Steele Knights won a nail-biter over the Brennan Bears in Game 3 of the KSAT Pigskin Classic.

The matchup was a battle of two of the top 6A teams from last season and two of the top 16 preseason picks in Texas this season.

The Bears entered the game ranked No. 12 in the state in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine. The Knights were not far behind, sitting at No. 16 in the state.

Ad

“I was extremely proud of the way the team fought,” Brennan Head Football Coach David Saenz said. “We’re just excited that it turned out the way it did.”

During each game, fans voted for who they thought should be named player of the game. If picked correctly, someone could win a pair of tickets to a 2023 SA Gunslingers game and get a chance at the grand prize — a $10,000 Home Makeover Package from Jon Wayne Service Company.

Find more high school football coverage on KSAT’s Big Game Coverage page and mobile app.

Steele High School Football players 2022 (Courtesy)

Brennan High School Football players 2022 (Courtesy)

About the KSAT Pigskin Classic

The KSAT Pigskin Classic is the first of its kind in the Alamo City and kicks off the 2022 high school football season. The event showcased six local high school football teams over three games in a one-day event at the Alamodome.

Ad

The games were broadcast live on KSAT 12 and started with a pregame show at 11 a.m. You can find out more information by clicking here.

Download the Big Game Coverage mobile app or visit the Big Game Coverage section for high school sports coverage, including game livestreams, from KSAT 12.