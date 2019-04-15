Missions hold off Sounds in Sunday matinée

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions knocked off the Nashville Sounds 5-4 Sunday afternoon in front of a sellout crowd of 7,919 at Wolff Stadium.

The Missions drew first blood in the second inning when Tuffy Gosewisch worked a bases loaded walk. After a pair of scoreless innings the Missions broke through again in the fifth. Corey Ray collected a base knock and swiped second base. Two batters later Tyrone Taylor reached on a base hit and he and Ray executed a double steal. Tyler Saladino then scored them both when he scorched a triple two straightaway center field.

San Antonio’s Adrian Houser extended his scoreless innings streak to 16.0 innings as he pitched five frames before Nashville’s Willie Calhoun and Matt Davidson took him deep in the sixth to cut San Antonio’s lead to 3-2.

Nashville’s CD Pelham walked the bases loaded in the seventh before being pulled. Mauricio Dubon and Keston Hiura each served run-scoring singles into right field. Nashville fought back in the eighth inning to trim the deficit to one as Willie Calhoun singled and Andy Ibañez clubbed a home run just over the outstretched arm of left fielder Cory Spangenberg.

Michael Tonkin and Jay Jackson were able to close it out for San Antonio and secure the victory.

The final game of the series is scheduled for Monday morning at Wolff Stadium. Right-hander Bubba Derby is scheduled to start for the Missions against right-hander Ariel Jurado for the Sounds. First pitch at the Wolff is slated for 11:05 a.m.

Post-Game Notes

With the win the Missions improve to 7-4 on the season.

Corey Ray snapped an 0-for-23 skid with his single to right field to lead off the third inning. The 0-for-23 streak matched a career long.

Mauricio Dubon drew a walk to begin the bottom of the fifth inning. It was his first walk of the season.

Tyler Saladino drove in a pair of runs and now has an RBI streak of four games, matching Tyrone Taylor for the longest such streak for the Missions this season.

Willie Calhoun’s solo home run to lead off the sixth inning was the first run allowed by Missions starter Adrian Houser on the season. His scoreless innings streak reached 16.0 innings.

