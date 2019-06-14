Spurs fans, social media react to Kawhi Leonard winning NBA championship

SAN ANTONIO - Spurs fans went through a range of emotions Thursday night as Kawhi Leonard won the NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors.
It was Leonard's first season since he demanded a trade from San Antonio. Here's how some fans reacted on social media.
“Do you miss Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green?”
Spurs fans: pic.twitter.com/jzurX9MGv2 — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) June 6, 2019
pic.twitter.com/ePwpwGOxpz — Eric Perez (@eric_20_perez) June 6, 2019
pic.twitter.com/GwbOAoNFeh — Luis A. Treviño (@LuisAlanTrev) June 6, 2019
He was injured by the warriors and questioned by the spurs. He said where he wanted to go - they didn’t listen to him and sent him to Canada out of spite. He beat the warriors to win the championship and MVP in one. year.
Spurs didn’t make it out of the 1st round.
Kawhi Leonard. pic.twitter.com/Ba3tSqxvqB — Ariana Lenarsky (@aardvarsk) June 14, 2019
Kawhi Leonard is the Dynasty Killer.
He ended the miami heat, the spurs and now the warriors!!! pic.twitter.com/dfIVVjCpqy — kingslayer (@keizergg1) June 14, 2019
As a huge Spurs fan, this is a bittersweet moment. I'm very happy for @kawhileonard, he deserves this so much. However, I wish he was still with us and we were the champs but it is what it is. This just hurts tho... #IStillMissKawhi #NBAFinals #Raptors pic.twitter.com/WH217bAbUz — Margarita Hernandez (@Mhernandez287) June 14, 2019
In his first season since demanding a trade from the #Spurs...Kawhi Leonard has won an #NBA championship and been named #NBAFinals MVP for the second time in his career. Can’t make this up. pic.twitter.com/vd66bhKIK0 — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) June 14, 2019
y’all still talking about @kawhileonard leaving the spurs...
And he just won another Finals MVP 🤑 HATE! TO! SEE! ITTTT! pic.twitter.com/Pa8Pqb1hTx — K.Leonard2019FinalsMVP (@aurelimescudi__) June 14, 2019
Don’t forget where he learned how to become a champion! @spurs #SanAntonio @kawhileonard pic.twitter.com/ROrUExBCVb — Austin Bazan (@atxbazan) June 14, 2019
Kawhi Leonard is the new KINGSLAYER
Dethroned the Heat, Warriors, Spurs {maybe the Raptors}
#RaptorsvsWarriors pic.twitter.com/wWCG6ZFAoZ — dale carter (@carterda) June 14, 2019
Hey @kawhileonard come back to the Spurs. We are sorry. pic.twitter.com/fMVwWBcrvb — Zack (@Gomez24Zack) June 14, 2019
@kawhileonard Congrats ex @Spurs ! #NbaChamps pic.twitter.com/wlsZAwfkmO — Julia Morata (@jollymorata) June 14, 2019
Its bitter sweet to see Kawhi Leonard win a championship as a @spurs fan but I WILL TAKE IT. If GSW would have won i would have lost it. All year long every damn Sports Anchor and basketball analyst wouldn't shut up about the Warriors winning the championship. #NBAFinals — Mario Rocha (@NuxMario) June 14, 2019
The San Antonio Spurs Doctors Mis Diagnosed
Kawhi Leonard
He was rightfully upset angry and didn’t trust the Spurs ANYMORE
and wanted out
So the Spurs thought it was a PUNISHMENT to send Kawhi to the Toronto Raptors
It only ended up being GOD’S PLAN!
You Mad San Antonio? pic.twitter.com/nWlKRLt7vT — Joseph Amar Neal (@neal_amar) June 8, 2019
Congrats @kawhileonard !!!!!🎉 *coughs come back to the spurs though* 😂 — viridiana (@vidinicole) June 14, 2019
Spurs fans having to open twitter and see errbody else just now realize how great Kawhi Leonard is pic.twitter.com/2CtpGxA300 — goat (@TheMarkKnight_) June 14, 2019
Coworker wore a #Spurs Kawhi Leonard finals jersey today to celebate his win last night 🤨 — Mike (@iMikeMuro) June 14, 2019
If Kawhi Leonard can win a national championship with all the ojo of every Spurs fan, you can do anything fam #NBAFinals #WeTheNorth — MThottieSZN (@_M_Thot_) June 14, 2019
Spurs fans looking at Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green celebrate another championship pic.twitter.com/501Oyi7k1I — Preston King (@PrestonKing1993) June 14, 2019
So as a die hard Spurs fan I would like to say, this is whack. The Raptors are whack. Kawhi Leonard is extra whack. I’m well aware the Warriors are whack, but not as whack as Kawhi. I’m a heartbroken man — Millenial Ric Flair 💎 (@NatureboyOdham) June 14, 2019
