VIDEO: Spurs' Kawhi Leonard spotted in NYC near NBPA facility

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Spurs superstar Kawhi Leonard was spotted in New York City for the first time since reports surfaced that he was in the Big Apple to rehab his lingering right quad injury.

The sighting is also the first time in weeks that Spurs fans have seen the star forward, who reportedly traveled back to New York City on March 26 to continue his rehabilitation for the second time.

A six-second video captured Thursday by Twitter user @TMatro -- who goes by Tony -- was given to KSAT.com and shows Kawhi with his uncle, Dennis Robertson, walking the streets of Manhattan around 4 p.m.

Tony told KSAT.com that he and his friend spotted Kawhi walking out of a building near the intersection of 6th Avenue and 45th Street, which is just a block away from NBPA’s Manhattan Facility.

According to an ESPN report, the facility is where Leonard has been working out while his own outside medical team accompanied by Spurs officials evaluated his quad injury.

Despite Leonard’s uncle seeming “upset” that they noticed the Spurs star, Tony told KSAT.com that Kawhi was “very polite” when he declined their photo request.

“(Kawhi told us) he had ‘too much going on right now,’ Tony told KSAT.com.

The sighting of Kawhi also signifies that Leonard was not present on Thursday when Spurs players -- such as Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili and LaMarcus Aldridge -- were cleaning out their lockers at the team’s practice facility.

However, according to ESPN’s Michael C. Wright, Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is expected to lead an “all-hands-on-deck” meeting in the near future with Leonard to determine if both sides can smooth out differences.

For Spurs fans who may have questions regarding Kawhi’s status with the team, Tony may have eased the concerns of San Antonio fans everywhere.

“(Kawhi) had on Spurs shorts and socks,” Tony told KSAT.com.

Leonard, who is eligible this offseason for a “super-max” contract extension worth $220 million over five years, last spoke to the media on March 7.

When asked by reporters if he wanted to remain with the Spurs for the remainder of his career, he responded, “Yeah, for sure.”

