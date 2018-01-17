WATCH: First look at Kawhi Leonard arriving in San Antonio for treatment

SAN ANTONIO - Spurs all-star forward Kawhi Leonard arrived in San Antonio on Wednesday for treatment after the team announced he would be out for an indefinite period of time to continue his rehabilitation from right quadriceps tendinopathy.

Leonard has been plagued by the injury and played in only nine games this season.

KSAT Sports got exclusive video of Leonard's arrival at San Antonio International Airport on Wednesday afternoon. The Spurs have not given a timeline for Leonard's return.

Click here for the full story on Leonard's latest setback.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.