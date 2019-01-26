San Antonio FC opens 2019 training camp

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC returned to the pitch on Friday to open 2019 training camp. The goal for the club's fourth season? Get back to the playoffs.

SAFC missed the postseason last year, meaning wholesale changes were made to the roster leading up to 2019. With so many new faces, players say the primary thing they're focused on is building cohesion with each other.

"We're just trying to get some chemistry with each other, but I feel like it's going to be a strong team," said defender Josh Yaro, one of the club's offseason additions.

Yaro, who boasts three years of Major League Soccer experience, says he's impressed with the team's commitment to winning.

"Management all the way down to the players, everyone has just really bought into the idea of wanting to go out and win a championship," Yaro said. "Everyone is working hard towards that."

SAFC Head Coach Darren Powell said he's looking forward to seeing things implemented late last season provide dividends this season.

"Last year we didn't progress the way that we wanted to in the end, but there are lots of things that we put in place that I think will help us this year moving forward," Powell said.

Another aspect of the club to get excited about? The type of play. Yaro said the club will be aggressive and attack throughout matches.

"There's going to be a lot of attacking, a lot of futbol that you want to watch. We're going to go after each game whether it's at home or away."

SAFC opens the regular season March 9 at home against Phoenix Rising FC.

