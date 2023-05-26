Recipe: Street Corn Nachos

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.
Ingredients:
- Corn Tortillas
- Vegetable Oil
- Chicken Fajita Meat
- 8 large corn cobs
- 1 stick butter
- Chili Powder
- Tajin
- Oaxaca cheese
- Cotija Cheese
- Poblano Peppers
- Cilantro
- Hot Cheetos
Directions:
- Heat vegetable oil to 375 degrees
- Cut corn tortillas into quarters and fry in oil until golden and crispy
- Grill chicken fajita meat over charcoal pit and set aside
- Shuck corn cobs and roast over charcoal pit
- Slice corn off of the cob and place in mixing bowl
- Add 1 stick of butter, chili powder, tajin, and combine until butter is melted
- Salt corn to taste
- Place a layer of chips on baking tray and layer with Oaxaca cheese
- Spoon corn over the chips
- Add second layer of Oaxaca cheese
- Dice chicken meat and layer over chips
- Add third layer of Oaxaca cheese
- Place tray into on cool side and cover
- Allow nachos to bake until cheese is melted
- Garnish nachos with poblano peppers, cilantro, cotija cheese, crushed hot Cheetos and avocado cream sauce
- Enjoy!
Avocado Cream Sauce
- Combine equal parts: crema, mayonnaise, lime juice, and avocado
