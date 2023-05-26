86º

Recipe: Street Corn Nachos

David and Sarah Acosta share a nacho recipe using roasted sweet corn

David Elder, Executive Producer, Host - Texas Eats

Benjamin Garison, Texas Eats Producer, Videographer, Editor

Street Corn Nachos (ksat12)

Ingredients:

  • Corn Tortillas
  • Vegetable Oil
  • Chicken Fajita Meat
  • 8 large corn cobs
  • 1 stick butter
  • Chili Powder
  • Tajin
  • Oaxaca cheese
  • Cotija Cheese
  • Poblano Peppers
  • Cilantro
  • Hot Cheetos

Directions:

  • Heat vegetable oil to 375 degrees
  • Cut corn tortillas into quarters and fry in oil until golden and crispy
  • Grill chicken fajita meat over charcoal pit and set aside
  • Shuck corn cobs and roast over charcoal pit
  • Slice corn off of the cob and place in mixing bowl
  • Add 1 stick of butter, chili powder, tajin, and combine until butter is melted
  • Salt corn to taste
  • Place a layer of chips on baking tray and layer with Oaxaca cheese
  • Spoon corn over the chips
  • Add second layer of Oaxaca cheese
  • Dice chicken meat and layer over chips
  • Add third layer of Oaxaca cheese
  • Place tray into on cool side and cover
  • Allow nachos to bake until cheese is melted
  • Garnish nachos with poblano peppers, cilantro, cotija cheese, crushed hot Cheetos and avocado cream sauce
  • Enjoy!

Avocado Cream Sauce

