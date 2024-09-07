Texas Eats: Island Bites, Pizza Joints & Cinnamon Rolls

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

Kicking off a brand new season of Texas Eats, David Elder and the team are bringing you the hottest bites and restaurants that will take you all across Texas.

This week on Texas Eats:

Cranky Granny's Sweet Rolls (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Cranky Granny’s Sweet Rolls

16051 Dessau Rd Suite F, Pflugerville, TX 78660

One of the hottest spots this summer, Cranky Granny’s offers hand-crafted cinnamon sweet rolls with all kinds of delicious toppings including Oreos, strawberry shortcake crunch, various fruits and more. They also have house blend milkshakes and coffee drinks inspired by these sweet treats that pair well together.

David Elder with Jet Tila at Pei Wei Asian Kitchen (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen

11647 Culebra Rd Ste 108, San Antonio, TX 78254

At the grand opening of Pei Wei’s newest location in Far West San Antonio, David Elder joins celebrity chef Jet Tila in the kitchen for a demo of their popular dish, the Drunken Noodles. Pei Wei has several locations across the city serving authentic Asian-inspired dishes freshly made with bold flavors.

Carnitas Don Raul (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Carnitas Don Raul

325 W Jones Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215

The popular carnitas food truck, infamously featured on Netflix’s The Taco Chronicles, opens its first brick-and-mortar location near the San Antonio Museum of Art. A variety of pork cuts traditionally braised in a large copper pot are served in your choice of tortas, tacos and more.

Darkside Brick Oven Pizza Co (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Darkside Brick Oven Pizza Co

25 Truss Dr, Boerne, TX 78006

Nestled in the countryside in Boerne, this retro-fitted pizzeria is filled with memorabilia and iconic props from the hit classics of the 70s and 80s including Star Wars, Back to the Future, Jaws, and so many more surprises. Not to forget, their brick oven pizzas are out of this world!

Maui's on Main (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Maui’s on Main

1022 N Main Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212

On its own little island just north of downtown San Antonio, Maui’s brings the Hawaiian surf and turf to the Alamo City. These island dishes are outstanding including their loco moco, kalua pork, spam musubi, mac salad and more!

NOLA Brunch & Beignets (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

NOLA Brunch & Beignets

1101 Broadway Suite 120, San Antonio, TX 78215

Now situated on Broadway, NOLA’s new home near the San Antonio Museum of Art brings its New Orleans-inspired brunch menu closer to the heart of San Antonio. Get your friends together and get your brunch on. Be sure to try their famous beignets!

El Cevichero (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

El Cevichero

2603 SE Military Dr Suite 106, San Antonio, TX 78223

Originating as a food truck, El Cevichero opens its first brick-and-mortar in Southeast San Antonio at Brooks City Base West. Backed by colorful neon lights, this restaurant’s signature item is their ceviche but their Norteño sushi, quesabirria tacos and poppers are all equally delicious.

Tre Pizzeria (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Tre Pizzeria

103 N Main St, Boerne, TX 78006

In the heart of Boerne, Texas-native chef Jason Dady opens his new pizza concept inspired by Tuscan-cuisine. These cast-iron flatbread pizzas and other Tuscan-inspired bites are paired with a rustic dining experience in the hill country.

Exclusive sneak peeks, giveaway details, and more food! Email Address Subscribe

Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.