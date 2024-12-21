Texas Eats: Huge Cinnamon Rolls, Breakfast Tacos and Holiday Treats

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This week on Texas Eats:

Richter Bakhaus (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Richter Bakhaus

153 S Main St, Boerne, TX 78006

Over in Boerne, the Richter Bakhaus is well-known for their gigantic cinnamon rolls — selling out every day. Emma Lutz, the pastry chef at the restaurant, arrives early every morning to make the batches for the day.

Bokoba (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Bokobá

3420 N St Mary’s St Suite 105, San Antonio, TX 78212

Promising the wide-ranging tastes of Mexico in every bite, Bokobá offers a comprehensive menu of fusion flavors and tableside flambé items that will light up the space.

La Panaderia Holiday (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

La Panaderia

301 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX 78205

La Panaderia is now offering their holiday menu for the season! Next time you’re in town, be sure to try their red velvet conchas and reindeer lattes.

The Little Taco Factory (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Little Taco Factory

1510 McCullough Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212

Family owned and operated The Little Taco Factory has been serving the San Antonio community their breakfast tacos and enchilada plates since 1970. Be sure to try their Denver taco.

Parlor Doughnuts (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Parlor Doughnuts

23535 I-10 Suite #2102, San Antonio, TX 78257

Originating out of Evansville, Indiana, Parlor Doughnuts offers a unique variety of doughnuts, their signature “layered doughnuts.” These doughnuts are loaded with toppings and their flaky interiors promise a sweet and savory bite.

Tia's Taco Hut (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Tia’s Taco Hut

12834 Potranco Rd, San Antonio, TX 78245

Tia’s Taco Hut is rapidly expanding in the San Antonio area and they just recently opened their 12th location on Potranco Road in the far West Side. Their expansion continues with more locations coming next year.

Taco Palenque (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Taco Palenque

17315 I-10 Suite 101, San Antonio, TX 78257

Taco Palenque has expanded quickly into the San Antonio area with their newest location opening at The Rim near La Cantera. Stop by Taco Palenque for their traditional Mexican soup offerings this holiday season.

Texas Eats Exclusive sneak peeks, giveaway details, and more food! Email Address Subscribe

Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.