Texas Eats: Huge Cinnamon Rolls, Breakfast Tacos and Holiday Treats

This week on Texas Eats:
Richter Bakhaus
153 S Main St, Boerne, TX 78006
Over in Boerne, the Richter Bakhaus is well-known for their gigantic cinnamon rolls — selling out every day. Emma Lutz, the pastry chef at the restaurant, arrives early every morning to make the batches for the day.
Bokobá
3420 N St Mary’s St Suite 105, San Antonio, TX 78212
Promising the wide-ranging tastes of Mexico in every bite, Bokobá offers a comprehensive menu of fusion flavors and tableside flambé items that will light up the space.
La Panaderia
301 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX 78205
La Panaderia is now offering their holiday menu for the season! Next time you’re in town, be sure to try their red velvet conchas and reindeer lattes.
Little Taco Factory
1510 McCullough Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212
Family owned and operated The Little Taco Factory has been serving the San Antonio community their breakfast tacos and enchilada plates since 1970. Be sure to try their Denver taco.
Parlor Doughnuts
23535 I-10 Suite #2102, San Antonio, TX 78257
Originating out of Evansville, Indiana, Parlor Doughnuts offers a unique variety of doughnuts, their signature “layered doughnuts.” These doughnuts are loaded with toppings and their flaky interiors promise a sweet and savory bite.
Tia’s Taco Hut
12834 Potranco Rd, San Antonio, TX 78245
Tia’s Taco Hut is rapidly expanding in the San Antonio area and they just recently opened their 12th location on Potranco Road in the far West Side. Their expansion continues with more locations coming next year.
Taco Palenque
17315 I-10 Suite 101, San Antonio, TX 78257
Taco Palenque has expanded quickly into the San Antonio area with their newest location opening at The Rim near La Cantera. Stop by Taco Palenque for their traditional Mexican soup offerings this holiday season.
