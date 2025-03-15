Texas Eats: Teriyaki chicken and AYCE Texas BBQ

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This week on Texas Eats:

COSA Metro Health - Jessie Higgins (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

City of San Antonio Metropolitan Health District

We’re partnering with the City of San Antonio for National Nutrition Month. Over the next few weeks, we’ll be speaking with representatives from the Metropolitan Health District. This week, David Elder speaks with Jessie Higgins about how food connects us through our physical, emotional and mental well-being.

RO-HO Pork & Bread (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Ro-Ho Pork & Bread

8617 N New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio, TX 78217

Serving famous street food from his hometown, Guadalajara, Jalisco, award-winning Chef Jorge Rojo opened Ro-Ho Pork & Bread back in 2015. Be sure to check out their iconic torta ahogada and more amazing bites.

KPOT Korean BBQ (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot

12485 I-10, San Antonio, TX 78230

Enjoy All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ including pork belly, chicken, angus beef, salmon, garlic shrimp and more.

Prices vary for lunch and dinner, click here for more details.

Kiolbassa Smoked Bacon (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Kiolbassa Smoked Bacon

David Elder is joined by Michael Kiolbassa, CEO of Kiolbassa Sausage, to feature their bacon products that is now available at H-E-B.

Sea Island Shrimp House (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Sea Island Shrimp House

10303 I-10, San Antonio, TX 78230

First opened in 1965, Sea Island Shrimp House has been family-owned and serving San Antonio for decades. David Elder stops by one of their six locations to speak with the new owner Barclay Anthony to sample their menu and spotlight a secret menu item: The Sea Monster. Anthony follows in his late mother’s footsteps, continuing to manage the business and honor the family’s legacy.

Mr. Teriyaki 2024 (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Mr. Teriyaki

8603 TX-151 Ste 109, San Antonio, TX 78245

Mr. Teriyaki’s second location is now open off of TX-151 near SeaWorld. This spot is serving hibachi style bites with your choice of chicken, beef, shrimp and salmon paired with fried rice, lo mein noodles, vegetables and more.

D Willie's Smokehouse 2024 (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Texas D-Willie’s Smokehouse

7393 US Hwy 87 E, China Grove, TX 78263

D-Willie’s Smokehouse has been serving San Antonio for years offering All-You-Can-Eat BBQ for only $27.99!

