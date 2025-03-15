Texas Eats: Teriyaki chicken and AYCE Texas BBQ

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.
This week on Texas Eats:
City of San Antonio Metropolitan Health District
We’re partnering with the City of San Antonio for National Nutrition Month. Over the next few weeks, we’ll be speaking with representatives from the Metropolitan Health District. This week, David Elder speaks with Jessie Higgins about how food connects us through our physical, emotional and mental well-being.
Ro-Ho Pork & Bread
8617 N New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio, TX 78217
Serving famous street food from his hometown, Guadalajara, Jalisco, award-winning Chef Jorge Rojo opened Ro-Ho Pork & Bread back in 2015. Be sure to check out their iconic torta ahogada and more amazing bites.
KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot
12485 I-10, San Antonio, TX 78230
Enjoy All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ including pork belly, chicken, angus beef, salmon, garlic shrimp and more.
Prices vary for lunch and dinner, click here for more details.
Kiolbassa Smoked Bacon
David Elder is joined by Michael Kiolbassa, CEO of Kiolbassa Sausage, to feature their bacon products that is now available at H-E-B.
Sea Island Shrimp House
10303 I-10, San Antonio, TX 78230
First opened in 1965, Sea Island Shrimp House has been family-owned and serving San Antonio for decades. David Elder stops by one of their six locations to speak with the new owner Barclay Anthony to sample their menu and spotlight a secret menu item: The Sea Monster. Anthony follows in his late mother’s footsteps, continuing to manage the business and honor the family’s legacy.
Mr. Teriyaki
8603 TX-151 Ste 109, San Antonio, TX 78245
Mr. Teriyaki’s second location is now open off of TX-151 near SeaWorld. This spot is serving hibachi style bites with your choice of chicken, beef, shrimp and salmon paired with fried rice, lo mein noodles, vegetables and more.
Texas D-Willie’s Smokehouse
7393 US Hwy 87 E, China Grove, TX 78263
D-Willie’s Smokehouse has been serving San Antonio for years offering All-You-Can-Eat BBQ for only $27.99!
