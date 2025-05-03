$1,200 staycation giveaway! Enter the Texas Eats Fiesta giveaway

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

Richter Bakhaus

153 S Main St, Boerne, TX 78006

Over in Boerne, the Richter Bakhaus is well-known for their gigantic cinnamon rolls — selling out every day. Emma Lutz, the pastry chef at the restaurant, arrives early every morning to make the batches for the day.

Garcia Barbecue

9390 Huebner Rd ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78240

Co-owners Alex Garcia and Jonathan Garcia opened Garcia Barbecue as a food truck in 2019. Since then, they’ve won awards for their brisket and have been serving the San Antonio area. They opened their newest brick-and-mortar spot in the Northwest Side this past summer.

Tre Pizzeria

103 N Main St, Boerne, TX 78006

In the heart of Boerne, Texas-native chef Jason Dady opens his new pizza concept inspired by Tuscan-cuisine. These cast-iron flatbread pizzas and other Tuscan-inspired bites are paired with a rustic dining experience in the hill country.

Dumpling World

4616 Triangle Ave Ste 203, Austin, TX 78751

Originating from Houston, these owners opened their second location at the Triangle near the University of Texas at Austin. Thousands of dumplings are made in-house every single day and they offer a variety of dumplings that will satisfy everyone. They also have delicious noodle bowls and a range of fun drinks.

Lacoste Bakery

4421 De Zavala Rd, San Antonio, TX 78249

Off of De Zavala Road, Vincent Lacoste has opened his very own Lacoste Bakery, serving up true French pastries including his own signature croissants using butter imported from France. They also offer Bavarian cream-filled bowties, a cruffin filled with Biscoff cream, and an assortment of coffee drinks.

Tacos Vitali

10885 Culebra Rd, San Antonio, TX 78253

Taco Vitali hails from Monclova, Mexico and brings their infamous mini street tacos to San Antonio, starting a chain that promises fast service and amazing bites. Taco Vitali currently has four locations across the city and just recently opened in the Alamo Ranch area off of Culebra Road.

Round Rock Donuts

153 S Main St, Boerne, TX 78006

Since 1926, the Lone Star Bakery, now infamously known as Round Rock Donuts, began serving their delightfully sweet treats to the Round Rock community. In the 1940s, they introduced their iconic Round Rock Glazed Donuts which has garnered international recognition, ranking 21st around the world and becoming a “Legendary Dessert Place” according to TasteAtlas. Round Rock Donuts will be celebrating their 100th anniversary in 2026.

Mr. Crabby’s Cajun Seafood & Bar

14601 I-35, Live Oak, TX 78233

Mr. Crabby’s is serving delicious Cajun seafood boils and themed cocktails under the sea. They have unique appetizers including fried alligator bites, which pairs well with their signature creole sauce. The restaurant provides a full service bar and an outdoor patio.

