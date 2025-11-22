Skip to main content
Texas Eats

Texas Eats: Exploring the menu at Twang, Rosario’s, Ezov and Clementine

Join David Elder as he explores popular restaurants in San Antonio and Austin

David Elder, Executive Producer, Host - Texas Eats

Alex Mathison, Texas Eats Trainee

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This week on Texas Eats:

Twang (KSAT 2025)

Twang

6255 Wt Montgomery, San Antonio, Texas 78252

Located in the San Antonio, Twang is a Latino founded seasoning and salt company that has their products carried nationwide in all 50 states.

Rosario's (KSAT 2025)

Rosario’s

722 S. St. Mary’s St., San Antonio, Texas 78205

Stop by Rosario’s in downtown San Antonio for some tasty traditional Mexican fare. You won’t leave hungry, or thirsty with their rooftop bar overlooking the Alamo City.

Ezov (KSAT 2025)

Ezov

2708 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin, Texas 78702

Ezov serves spectacular Mediterranean dishes that are sure to expand your palate. It’s fun, yet sleek, interior and vibe are perfect for a great casual bite or night out.

Clementine (KSAT 2025)

Clementine

2195 NW Military Hwy, San Antonio, Texas 78213

Clementine is an award-winning restaurant in Castle Hills that serves a rotating menu of ingredients from all across Texas. Its warm, friendly setting makes it a go-to for anyone who’s wanting to expand their palate in an approachable and fun manner.

Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.

