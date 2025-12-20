Texas Eats: Spicy ramen bowls in Austin, wok-fired fusion in SA and Houston Barbecue

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This week on Texas Eats:

Spicy ramen bowls at Ramen Tatsu-Ya in Austin (Copyright KSAT 12 2025)

Ramen Tatsu-Ya

1600 E 6th St., Austin, Texas 78702

Ramen Tatsu-ya is an Austin staple known for serious Japanese ramen, crafted by chefs Tatsu Aikawa and Takuya Matsumoto. Their broths are slow-cooked, complex, and authentic, and their noodle bowls are rich, comforting, and widely praised by locals and critics alike.

David Elder grills with Levi Goode at Otto's Ice House (Copyright KSAT 12 2025)

Otto’s Ice House

111 Newell Ave., San Antonio, Texas 78212

Otto’s Ice House, located in the Pearl District, mixes the chill vibes of a Texas ice house with upscale touches. From street tacos and bratwurst to creative cocktails and live music, it’s a place to kick back with friends outdoors or by the river. The menu is casual but well-executed, and the owner Levi Goode brings in a reputation for quality and storytelling.

Shrimp and lemon risotto at Texas Bistro in New Braunfels (Copyright KSAT 12 2025)

Texas Bistro

1932 S Seguin Avenue #209, New Braunfels, Texas 78130

Texas Bistro is a New American restaurant in New Braunfels that focuses on fresh, thoughtfully prepared dishes in a relaxed but refined environment. It draws praise as one of the area’s standout places for dinner.

David Elder rips apart the brisket and eats a pork rib at Houston's Goode BBQ. (Copyright KSAT 12 2025)

Goode Co. BBQ

5109 Kirby Drive, Houston, Texas 77098

Goode Co. Barbeque is a long-standing Houston institution (since 1977) specializing in Texas-style barbecue slow-smoked over mesquite wood. They serve tender brisket, ribs, sausage, and classic sides, often paired with their signature pecan pie. The vibe is down-home, rustic, and welcoming — a place built around tradition, smoked meats, and a sense of genuine Texas BBQ hospitality.

David Elder trys the jerk chicken at Canje in Austin (Copyright KSAT 12 2025)

Canje

1914 E 6th St. Ste C, Austin, Texas 78702

Canje is a vibrant Caribbean-inspired restaurant founded by Chef Tavel Bristol-Joseph. Located in East Austin, it blends Caribbean and Guyanese traditions with modern techniques, emphasizing fresh, regionally-sourced ingredients and sustainable practices. The atmosphere is lively and colorful, with bold flavors and inventive dishes that reflect the broader diaspora of island cuisines.

David Elder explores the menu at Best Quality Daughter in San Antonio. (Copyright KSAT 12 2025)

Best Quality Daughter

602 Avenue A, San Antonio, Texas 78215

Best Quality Daughter is an Asian-American restaurant in the Pearl, founded by Chef Jennifer Dobbertin. It showcases flavors from her heritage and her travels, offering dishes that blend comfort with creativity in a welcoming space. It’s earned acclaim locally and has become a key part of San Antonio’s emerging food scene.

Seafood tower at McAdoo's in New Braunfels (Copyright KSAT 12 2025)

McAdoo’s Seafood

196 N Castell Ave., New Braunfels, Texas 78130

McAdoo’s is an upscale seafood restaurant in downtown New Braunfels housed in the old post office building. They offer a mix of fresh seafood, authentic Cajun-Creole dishes, and Texas Creole favorites. The setting includes a courtyard and intimate bar, and the menu combines fine dining touches with hearty, flavor-forward preparations.

Loaded Molcajete at La Tequila in San Antonio (Copyright KSAT 12 2025)

La Tequila Mexican Restauarnt

90 Crossroads Blvd., Balcones Heights, Texas 78201

La Tequila Jalisco offers auténtica comida mexicana in Balcones Heights with a menu full of Jalisco-style dishes like enchiladas, fried shrimp, and classic tacos. Its warm, family-friendly setting makes it a go-to for locals craving hearty, approachable Mexican food.

Texas Eats Exclusive sneak peeks, giveaway details, and more food! Email Address Subscribe

Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.