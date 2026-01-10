Texas Eats: Michelin-starred desserts, popular baked goods, plus Sonoran and Oaxacan cuisine

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This week on Texas Eats:

Bakery Lorraine

306 Pearl Pkwy Unit 110, San Antonio, Texas 78215

Located in the historic Pearl, Bakery Lorraine is a bakery that serves delicious baked goods, ice-cold drinks, and savory dishes perfect for breakfast and brunch. Try out their hearty avocado toast or their various pastries, like their macaroons and pop pastries, for a great start to your day.

Mezquite

221 Newell Ave., San Antonio, Texas 78215

Located in the Pullman Market, Mezquite is a Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant that celebrates the Sonoran cuisine of Northwest Mexico. Whether it’s carne asada, guacamole, or carnitas, Mezquite will satisfy your Sonoran cravings. Make sure to try their “OG” that’s filled with carne asada, guacamole, and frijoles rancheros.

Nicosi

221 Newell Ave., San Antonio, Texas 78215

Right outside of the Pullman Market, Nicosi is a Michelin-starred restaurant reimagining what it means to have dessert through their innovative and scintillating rotating dessert menu. Nicosi offers a multi-course, private, and intimate experience where customers can interact with the chefs as they make and plate the dishes. There are only a handful of restaurants around the world that exclusively sell dessert, so don’t miss out on Nicosi!

Xochi

1777 Walker St, Houston, Texas 77010

Located in downtown Houston, and open since 2020, Xochi highlights Oaxacan cuisine from Southern Mexico. Helmed by James Beard Award-Winner, Hugo Ortega, Xochi reflects the Oaxacan cuisine that he grew up with and has palpable passion for. Don’t forget to order their Cacao dessert to cap off an unforgettable Oaxacan meal.

