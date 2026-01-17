Texas Eats: The NEW La Panaderia, brunch bites in downtown SA and Cajun seafood boils

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This week on Texas Eats:

Corinne

555 S Alamo St., San Antonio, Texas 78205

Located at the Plaza San Antonio Hotel & Spa, Corinne is a restaurant that serves a variety of classic American dishes, appetizers, and ice-cold drinks perfect for lunch or dinner. Try out their massive tomahawk porkchop ribeye for a decadent, fatty, juicy bite, or their delicious chile rellenos that are filled with 45 hour sous vide wagyu short rib.

Anaqua Garden Bar

555 S Alamo St., San Antonio, Texas 78205

Also located at the Plaza San Antonio Hotel & Spa, Anaqua Garden Bar is an outdoor restaurant that’s the perfect place to kick back, put your feet up, and relax. Whether it’s lobster, sushi, or bao buns, Anaqua will satisfy those cravings. If you’re looking for a vegan option, Anaqua’s watermelon-based tuna is not only delicious but incredibly innovative.

La Panaderia

1011 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, Texas 78232

La Panadería is a beloved bakery known for its authentic Mexican pastries and café-style charm, and they’ve opened a NEW location in Stone Oak. Right as you walk in there’s a huge pan dulce concha display, showing off all of the fan-favorite conchas that we love.

Mr. Crabby’s

1827 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, Texas 78232

Mr. Crabby’s is serving delicious Cajun seafood boils and themed cocktails under the sea, and they have a NEW location in Stone Oak. Mr. Crabby’s has unique appetizers including juicy fried alligator bites, which pairs well with their signature creole sauce. The restaurant provides a full service bar and an outdoor patio.

