Texas Eats: Gigantic surf & burgers, whole roasted pigs, and decadent French dip sandwiches

Texas Eats 2025 (KSAT 2025)

Smokey Mo’s BBQ

6010 UTSA Blvd 106, San Antonio, Texas 78249

Located close to the University of Texas at San Antonio campus, Smokey Mo’s is a local chain that’ll serve you fast and delicious barbecue and breakfast dishes. Smokey Mo’s has several mouthwatering catering boxes, such as turkey and pork sliders, that you should order for the holiday season.

Ostra

212 West Crockett St., San Antonio, Texas 78205

Ostra serves sensational seafood dishes that are sure to satisfy your cravings. Ostra’s decadent Surf & Turf Burger and Seafood Tower are must-try dishes for a night out on the River Walk.

Four Brothers

112 College St., San Antonio, Texas 78205

Visit Four Brothers off the River Walk in downtown San Antonio for some delicious Southern dishes. Located inside Omni La Mansion Del Rio, Four Brothers serves fresh made pasta with their scrumptious chicken osso buco.

Ambler

306 W Market St., San Antonio, Texas 78205

Ambler is an award-winning restaurant off the River Walk that serves Texan dishes with an inventive spin. Its sleek setting and innovative menu makes it a go-to for anyone who’s wanting bold, yet familiar tastes.

Twang

6255 Wt Montgomery, San Antonio, Texas 78252

Located in the San Antonio, Twang is a Latino founded seasoning and salt company that has their products carried nationwide in all 50 states.

Krause’s Cafe

148 S. Castell Avenue, New Braunfels, Texas 78130

Krause’s Café in downtown New Braunfels blends German heritage with Texas flair in a lively beer-hall setting. The kitchen’s newest showstopper is the whole roasted pig, brined to perfection, slow-roasted, and served with classic sides like German potato salad, sauerkraut, and seasonal vegetables. Paired with live music and cold beer in the spacious biergarten, it’s a true Texas-German feast worth the trip.

Ping’s Sichuan Kitchen

2339 E Evans Road, Suite 103, San Antonio, Texas 78259

Ping’s offers scratch-made Sichuan cuisine rooted in family tradition, blending bold flavors and fresh Texan ingredients to bring a taste of Chongqing to San Antonio.

The Newstand Coffee and Sandwiches

1900 Broadway Suite 106, San Antonio, Texas 78215

The Newstand in San Antonio is a retro-inspired café and sandwich shop located in the Jefferson Bank building on Broadway. Created by chef Page Pressley and Dez Rodriguez, it blends nostalgic charm with modern flavor, serving craft coffee from local roasters, fresh-baked pastries, and sandwiches made on house-milled focaccia. The Newstand also features a small boutique with vintage books and magazines, creating a cozy, creative hub for locals to gather.

