Texas Eats

Texas Eats NOW: Delectable Sweet Rolls and a Bountiful Chinese Buffet

Join David Elder at Cranky Granny’s in Pflugerville & Kumi in San Antonio

David Elder, Executive Producer, Host - Texas Eats

Alex Mathison, Texas Eats Trainee

You can watch “Texas Eats NOW” Mondays through Saturdays at 10 a.m. - Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

Today on Texas Eats NOW:

Cranky Granny's 2026 (KSAT 2025)

Cranky Granny’s Sweet Rolls

16051 Dessau Rd Suite F, Pflugerville, TX 78660

Cranky Granny’s is a restaurant in Pflugerville known for its extensive menu of delectable, home-made sweet rolls. Helmed by chef and owner, Sianni Dean, this family-friendly bakery has been open for 3 years in the Lone Star State. Make sure to try their fantastic Toasted Caramel Crunch milkshake, and their mouth-watering Tres Leches & King Cake sweet rolls for a cheat meal you won’t forget or regret.

Kumi 2026 (KSAT 2025)

Kumi

17333 US-281, San Antonio, TX 78232

A Chinese buffet located in the Alamo City, Kumi is known for its bountiful (some say beautiful) buffet that’s sprawling with seafood and Asian cuisine. They even have a sushi bar so you can watch them craft and taste freshly made hand rolls before your very eyes. If you’re hungry, but want to eat for a fair price, then Kumi should be on your radar.

Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.

