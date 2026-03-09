Texas Eats NOW: Delectable Sweet Rolls and a Bountiful Chinese Buffet

You can watch “Texas Eats NOW” Mondays through Saturdays at 10 a.m. - Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.
Today on Texas Eats NOW:
Cranky Granny’s Sweet Rolls
16051 Dessau Rd Suite F, Pflugerville, TX 78660
Cranky Granny’s is a restaurant in Pflugerville known for its extensive menu of delectable, home-made sweet rolls. Helmed by chef and owner, Sianni Dean, this family-friendly bakery has been open for 3 years in the Lone Star State. Make sure to try their fantastic Toasted Caramel Crunch milkshake, and their mouth-watering Tres Leches & King Cake sweet rolls for a cheat meal you won’t forget or regret.
Kumi
17333 US-281, San Antonio, TX 78232
A Chinese buffet located in the Alamo City, Kumi is known for its bountiful (some say beautiful) buffet that’s sprawling with seafood and Asian cuisine. They even have a sushi bar so you can watch them craft and taste freshly made hand rolls before your very eyes. If you’re hungry, but want to eat for a fair price, then Kumi should be on your radar.
