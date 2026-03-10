Texas Eats NOW: Crabby Cajun Cuisine and Deliciously Decadent Duck

You can watch “Texas Eat s NOW ” Mondays through Saturdays at 10 a.m. - Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

Today on Texas Eats NOW:

Texas Eats 031026 BBs Cajun (KSAT 2026)

BB’s Cajun Cantina

5423 W Loop 1604 N, San Antonio, TX 78253

BB’s Cajun Cantina brings the bold flavors of Louisiana to San Antonio with its signature “Tex-Orleans” style cooking. Founded by Brooks Bassler in Houston, the popular concept blends traditional Cajun and Creole recipes with a Texas twist.

Located near SeaWorld, the lively restaurant serves up classics like crawfish boils, gumbo, and overstuffed po’boys alongside unique creations such as shrimp fajitas. Inspired by family recipes and the po’boy shops of New Orleans, this trendy eatery delivers a fun and flavorful taste of the Gulf Coast.

Texas Eats 031026 Duck Dumpling (KSAT 2026)

Duck & Dumpling

2301 Central Expy Ste 195, Plano, TX 75075

Duck & Dumpling is a beloved Plano restaurant known for its expertly prepared Peking duck and house-made dumplings. Formerly known as Bamboo House, the restaurant has built a reputation for serving authentic Chinese cuisine with a focus on quality and consistency.

With over a decade of experience, their skilled chefs have also crafted a fusion of Japanese, Thai, and Vietnamese flavors, creating traditional dishes made with fresh ingredients. A pleasant and welcoming atmosphere, this popular establishment offers a memorable dining experience that celebrates a litany of classic Asian flavors.

