Texas Eats NOW: Crabby Cajun Cuisine and Deliciously Decadent Duck

BB’s Cajun Cantina
5423 W Loop 1604 N, San Antonio, TX 78253
BB’s Cajun Cantina brings the bold flavors of Louisiana to San Antonio with its signature “Tex-Orleans” style cooking. Founded by Brooks Bassler in Houston, the popular concept blends traditional Cajun and Creole recipes with a Texas twist.
Located near SeaWorld, the lively restaurant serves up classics like crawfish boils, gumbo, and overstuffed po’boys alongside unique creations such as shrimp fajitas. Inspired by family recipes and the po’boy shops of New Orleans, this trendy eatery delivers a fun and flavorful taste of the Gulf Coast.
Duck & Dumpling
2301 Central Expy Ste 195, Plano, TX 75075
Duck & Dumpling is a beloved Plano restaurant known for its expertly prepared Peking duck and house-made dumplings. Formerly known as Bamboo House, the restaurant has built a reputation for serving authentic Chinese cuisine with a focus on quality and consistency.
With over a decade of experience, their skilled chefs have also crafted a fusion of Japanese, Thai, and Vietnamese flavors, creating traditional dishes made with fresh ingredients. A pleasant and welcoming atmosphere, this popular establishment offers a memorable dining experience that celebrates a litany of classic Asian flavors.
