Texas Eats NOW: Yummy Mochi Donuts and Crispy Chicken Sandwiches

You can watch “Texas Eat s NOW ” Mondays through Saturdays at 10 a.m. - Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

Today on Texas Eats NOW:

PARIS BAGUETTE 031226 (KSAT 2026)

PARIS BAGUETTE

205 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX 78205

Paris Baguette has opened its first San Antonio location inside the historic Gunter Hotel, bringing its popular global bakery concept to the heart of downtown. Founded in 1988, the brand has grown to more than 4,000 locations worldwide and is known for its “bakery theater” experience featuring freshly baked artisan breads, buttery pastries, and signature cakes prepared daily.

Renowned for their famous mochi donuts, guests can also indulge in the bakery’s wide variety of flavorous sandwiches and specialty coffee drinks. The downtown café offers a cozy neighborhood feel and serves as a convenient stop for residents, workers, and visitors looking for something to satiate their sweet tooth or satisfy a savory craving.

FREIGHT FRIED 031226 (KSAT 2026)

FREIGHT FRIED CHICKEN

312 Pearl Pkwy, Building 6, San Antonio, TX 78215

Freight Fried Chicken at the Pearl District is a unique concept from Chef Nicola Blaque that celebrates the history of Black “waiter carriers” who sold fried chicken to train passengers after the Civil War. The restaurant honors that legacy with crispy fried chicken made using a gluten free, halal certified dry batter.

The menu features tenders, sandwiches, and classic plates served with biscuits just like the original waiter carriers once did. Popular sides include creamy mac and cheese, seasoned fries, and loaded baked potato salad. This fan-favorite establishment blends great flavor with a powerful story rooted in culinary history.

Texas Eats Exclusive sneak peeks, giveaway details, and more food! Email Address Subscribe

Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.