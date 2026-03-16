Texas Eats NOW: Family Deli Delights and Modern Japanese Cuisine

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE Zito 031626 (KSAT 2026)

ZITO’S DELI

8800 Broadway St, Ste 108, San Antonio, TX 78217

Zito’s Deli is a longtime San Antonio sandwich shop that has been serving the community since 1975. Founded by Rhode Island native John Zito, now operated by his son Brad, the family-owned deli quickly became known for its warm atmosphere, fresh-baked bread and generous Italian-style sandwiches.

The shop’s most famous item is the “Serious Sandwich,” a large pressed sandwich created with Italian meats, signature spices and a secret family dressing. Made fresh daily, the beloved item has helped make Zito’s a local favorite for nearly 50 years.

TXE 031626 MrTer (KSAT 2026)

MR. TERIYAKI

12922 Potranco Rd, Ste 134, San Antonio, TX 78253

Mr. Teriyaki is a fast-casual Japanese restaurant known for affordable meals and large portions. The family-owned eatery has grown quickly in San Antonio by serving a menu of teriyaki plates, sushi rolls and bento boxes made with fresh ingredients.

Popular dishes include chicken, beef and shrimp teriyaki plates along with fried rice, lo mein and gyoza. The restaurant also offers a wide selection of boba teas and specialty drinks, making it a popular stop for a quick and flavorful meal.

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