Texas Eats NOW: Cajun-Asian Fusion Wings and Authentic Japanese Matcha Treats

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

EAT WIT YO EYEZ

TXE 032426 EatWit (KSAT 2026)

427 Lombrano St, San Antonio, TX 78207

Eat Wit Yo Eyez is a ghost kitchen concept located inside the Lombrano Food Hall that serves Cajun Asian fusion dishes with a focus on bold flavor and fresh preparation. Owned by Chef Marcel Brady and his wife, Teresa, the digital-first eatery allows guests to order through kiosks or apps and pick up their meals from secure lockers.

The menu features hand battered wings, seafood plates, red beans and rice and crawfish étouffée, with a popular midweek special offering one-dollar wings in a variety of house made sauces. The concept blends Southern comfort food with Asian influences to create a unique take on fast casual dining.

TXE 032426 Pelicana (KSAT 2026)

PELICANA GO & MATCHA CAFE MAIKO

11330 Potranco Rd, Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78253

Pelicana Go & Matcha Cafe Maiko operate as a dual-concept eatery on San Antonio’s Far West Side, pairing Korean fried chicken with authentic Japanese matcha desserts in one shared space. The fast-casual spot offers a mix of savory and sweet options, making it a convenient stop for quick lunches, casual meetups or dessert runs.

Pelicana Go serves crispy Korean fried chicken, rice bowls and Korean corn dogs, while Matcha Cafe Maiko features premium matcha sourced from Uji, Japan in items such as soft serve, floats and specialty lattes. Together, the concepts deliver a unique dining experience that blends bold Korean flavors with traditional Japanese tea culture in a modern, laid-back setting.

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