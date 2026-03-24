Skip to main content
Clear icon
83º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
What to know about Texas SNAP benefit changes taking effect April 1
New emissions test could cost Bexar County vehicle owners
Testimony resumes on sixth day of Christopher Preciado capital murder trial
Records: BCSO deputy served 90-day suspension for striking suspect with patrol vehicle during pursuit
Man arrested, accused of stealing SAPD patrol vehicle during Southwest Side traffic stop, police say
Christopher Preciado alleges Matthew Guerra pulled trigger during interrogation video shown to jury
Victims’ families sound off on Bexar County DA after accused double murderer gets 50-year sentence
2 hospitalized after helicopter crashes in Kendall County, DPS says
Attorney pleads guilty in $540K theft from children whose parents died in murder-suicide
Northside ISD says changes made after Mr. Fred’s death, but superintendent says state limits efforts

Texas Eats

Texas Eats NOW: Cajun-Asian Fusion Wings and Authentic Japanese Matcha Treats

David Elder visits EAT WIT YO EYEZ for bold Cajun-Asian flavors and cools off with premium green tea desserts at PELICANA GO & MATCHA CAFE MAIKO

David Elder, Executive Producer, Host - Texas Eats

Andre Glover, Texas Eats Producer

You can watch “Texas Eats NOW” Mondays through Saturdays at 10 a.m. - Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

Today on Texas Eats NOW:

EAT WIT YO EYEZ

TXE 032426 EatWit (KSAT 2026)

427 Lombrano St, San Antonio, TX 78207

Eat Wit Yo Eyez is a ghost kitchen concept located inside the Lombrano Food Hall that serves Cajun Asian fusion dishes with a focus on bold flavor and fresh preparation. Owned by Chef Marcel Brady and his wife, Teresa, the digital-first eatery allows guests to order through kiosks or apps and pick up their meals from secure lockers.

The menu features hand battered wings, seafood plates, red beans and rice and crawfish étouffée, with a popular midweek special offering one-dollar wings in a variety of house made sauces. The concept blends Southern comfort food with Asian influences to create a unique take on fast casual dining.

TXE 032426 Pelicana (KSAT 2026)

PELICANA GO & MATCHA CAFE MAIKO

11330 Potranco Rd, Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78253

Pelicana Go & Matcha Cafe Maiko operate as a dual-concept eatery on San Antonio’s Far West Side, pairing Korean fried chicken with authentic Japanese matcha desserts in one shared space. The fast-casual spot offers a mix of savory and sweet options, making it a convenient stop for quick lunches, casual meetups or dessert runs.

Pelicana Go serves crispy Korean fried chicken, rice bowls and Korean corn dogs, while Matcha Cafe Maiko features premium matcha sourced from Uji, Japan in items such as soft serve, floats and specialty lattes. Together, the concepts deliver a unique dining experience that blends bold Korean flavors with traditional Japanese tea culture in a modern, laid-back setting.

Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...