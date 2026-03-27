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Texas Eats

Texas Eats NOW: Hill Country Tex-Mex Comfort and a Magical Treehouse Dining Experience

David Elder heads to Boerne for smoked Tex-Mex favorites at COMPADRES HILL COUNTRY COCINA and travels to Utopia for a secluded, chef-driven meal served high above the Sabinal River at TREEHOUSE UTOPIA

David Elder, Executive Producer, Host - Texas Eats

Andre Glover, Texas Eats Producer

You can watch “Texas Eats NOW” Mondays through Saturdays at 10 a.m. - Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE 032726 Compad (KSAT 2026)

COMPADRES HILL COUNTRY COCINA

209 Lohmann St, Boerne, TX 78006

Compadres Hill Country Cocina is a veteran-owned restaurant in Boerne known for blending classic Tex-Mex with Texas barbecue. Founded by Chef Mark Sierra in 2020, the family-run spot grew from a food truck into a popular brick-and-mortar destination celebrated for its smoked meats and homestyle recipes.

The menu features crowd favorites such as birria tacos, smoked barbacoa and brisket tortas, along with creative offerings like the Hill Country Philly. Guests are drawn to the restaurant’s laid-back Hill Country atmosphere and generous portions, making it a go-to stop for locals and visitors alike.

TXE 032726 Treehouse (KSAT 2026)

TREEHOUSE UTOPIA

18956 N 187, Utopia, TX 78884

Treehouse Utopia offers a one-of-a-kind dining experience in the Texas Hill Country, where guests enjoy seasonal, French-inspired cuisine inside a treehouse overlooking the Sabinal River. Led by Chef Laurel Waters, the intimate concept pairs elevated, garden-fresh dishes with a peaceful natural setting.

The prix-fixe meals, typically served on Saturdays by reservation, highlight locally sourced ingredients and rotating weekly menus. With candlelit tables, limited seating and a serene riverside backdrop, Treehouse Utopia delivers a romantic and immersive dining experience unlike any traditional restaurant.

Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.

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