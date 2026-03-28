Texas Eats: 72-ounce porterhouse steak, spectacular sushi, wood-fired pizzas & soup dumplings

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This week on Texas Eats:

Texas Eats 2026 (KSAT 2026)

Roca & Martillo

1 Spurs Way, San Antonio, Texas 78256

Up on the Rock next to the San Antonio Spurs’ new Victory Capital Performance Center, chef Jason Dady is partnering with the team to introduce another exciting concept that offers fine dining and more Tuscan fusion flavors. This two-story restaurant overlooks an outdoor recreational area backed by a giant screen that will be airing the games live. Their 72-ounce porterhouse steak is an experience you won’t want to miss.

Texas Eats 2026 (KSAT 2026)

Ming’s at La Cantera

17022 Fiesta Texas Drive Suite 104, San Antonio, Texas 78257

At their newest location on the Northwest Side of San Antonio, Ming’s is serving up authentic Chinese dishes and spicy noodle bowls with some new Texas-inspired bites as well. Their original location is in Midtown by the Pearl, where they’ve just opened Ming’s Cafe serving bánh mì, sandos and more.

Texas Eats 2026 (KSAT 2026)

Trapper’s Sushi

415 W. Loop 1604 S. Access Road, Unit 112, San Antonio, Texas 78251

Trapper’s Sushi brings a lively, sports bar-style atmosphere to the city’s sushi scene with its popular all-you-can-eat format. The Washington-based chain serves a mix of traditional and creative rolls alongside sashimi, nigiri and teriyaki plates.

With a casual setting, full bar and daily happy hour, this sushi destination offers a high-energy dining experience that appeals to both sushi newcomers and longtime fans looking for a wide variety of options.

Texas Eats 2026 (KSAT 2026)

Bistr09

6106 Broadway, San Antonio, Texas 78209

In Alamo Heights off of Broadway, Bistr09 is a classic French brasserie in a modern setting. The walls are lined with unique and abstract artwork and their unique dishes promise a mouthful of flavor made with only the finest ingredients.

Texas Eats 2026 (KSAT 2026)

Dumpling World

4616 Triangle Ave. Ste 203, Austin, Texas 78751

Originating from Houston, these owners opened their second location at the Triangle near the University of Texas at Austin. Thousands of dumplings are made in-house every single day and they offer a variety of dumplings that will satisfy everyone. They also have delicious noodle bowls and a range of fun drinks.

Texas Eats 2026 (KSAT 2026)

Dough Station

409 US-90, Castroville, Texas 78009

Over in Castroville, the original owners behind HonDough Pizza Company have opened up their new pizza shop in what used to be a gas station off of US Highway 90. These pizzas are wood-fired and the ingredients are locally sourced in Castroville.

Texas Eats 2026 (KSAT 2026)

Mare E Monte

9390 Huebner Road, San Antonio, Texas 78240

Mare E Monte has become one of San Antonio’s premier dining spots serving classic Italian dishes with a unique Texas twist. Owner Prince Blakaj promises a family-friendly atmosphere and some of their featured dishes include lamb chops, calamari all’Arrabbiata and pasta al nero.

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