Texas Eats NOW: Mother’s Day brunch, Neapolitan pizza, award-winning BBQ, bloody Mary bars, and South Texas favorites

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE 050726 La Panaderia (KSAT 2026)

LA PANADERÍA

17030 Fiesta Texas Dr, Ste 105, San Antonio, TX 78256

La Panadería is a beloved San Antonio bakery and café known for its slow-fermented breads and authentic pan dulce. The bakery combines Mexican heritage with European baking techniques to create pastries and brunch dishes that have become staples across the city. This family-owned business has built the bakery around tradition and the idea of bringing people together over fresh bread and coffee.

This Mother’s Day weekend, La Panadería is highlighting sweet and savory favorites perfect for the occasion. Signature pastries include the popular CroLuna Tequila Almond Croissant, Ferrero Rocher Concha, and Berry Croissant, while brunch dishes like Tequila French Toast, Steak and Eggs with tequila butter, and Avocado Toast Ranchero offer hearty options. Guests can also enjoy specialty drinks like the Strawberry Mimosa and Lavender Latte, making this SA favorite a festive destination for honoring both Mother’s Day and Día de las Madres traditions.

TXE 050726 Dough Pizzeria (KSAT 2026)

DOUGH PIZZERIA NAPOLETANA

518 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205

Dough Pizzeria Napoletana has built a national reputation for bringing authentic Neapolitan-style pizza to San Antonio. Founded by Doug and Lori Horn in 2007, the restaurant focuses on simple, high-quality ingredients, house-made mozzarella, and traditional techniques that stay true to Italian culinary roots. Known for its wood-burning ovens that reach temperatures near 900 degrees, the popular pizzeria creates pizzas with light, airy crusts and signature char in just 90 seconds.

The menu features standout items like the Margherita pizza and the acclaimed burrata al tartufo, alongside fresh seasonal offerings and artisan appetizers. With a casual yet refined atmosphere, Dough has become a favorite among locals and visitors alike, earning recognition from national publications and food shows for its commitment to authentic Italian cuisine. Its dedication to craftsmanship continues to make it one of San Antonio’s premier pizza destinations.

TXE 050726 LeroyLewis (KSAT 2026)

LEROY AND LEWIS BARBECUE

5621 Emerald Forest Dr, Austin, TX 78745

LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue has become one of Texas’ most celebrated barbecue destinations by taking a fresh approach to traditional smoked meats. Founded in Austin by Evan LeRoy and Sawyer Lewis, the restaurant built its reputation on whole-animal barbecue, locally sourced ingredients, and inventive menu offerings that go beyond the standard barbecue lineup. What started as a food truck has since evolved into a nationally recognized brick-and-mortar operation that earned a Michelin star in 2024.

Known for its “New School BBQ, Old School Service” philosophy, LeRoy and Lewis highlights creative cuts like smoked beef cheeks, pork shoulder, and specialty sausages, alongside inventive sides and desserts. The South Austin restaurant also features a spacious beer garden and expanded menu offerings that continue to draw barbecue fans from across the country. With its commitment to sustainability, hospitality, and bold flavors, this first-rate eatery remains one of the most influential barbecue spots in Texas.

TXE 050826 McAdoos (KSAT 2026)

MCADOO’S SEAFOOD COMPANY

196 N Castell Ave, New Braunfels, TX 78130

McAdoo’s Seafood Company brings Texas Creole and Cajun flavors to the heart of downtown New Braunfels inside a beautifully restored 1915 federal post office building. Known for its historic charm and lively atmosphere, the restaurant combines upscale-casual dining with fresh seafood, handcrafted cocktails, and Southern hospitality. Guests can dine in intimate dining rooms, relax at the popular Treasury Bar, or enjoy live music in the covered outdoor courtyard.

The menu features a variety of seafood favorites, including fresh oysters, seafood fondue, Cajun enchiladas, shrimp and cheese grits, and blackened pasta dishes packed with Gulf Coast flavor. Signature appetizers like crab cakes and coconut shrimp are complemented by house cocktails and decadent desserts such as crème brûlée and blueberry lavender cheesecake. With its unique setting and flavorful menu, McAdoo’s Seafood Company continues to be a destination dining spot in New Braunfels.

TXE 050826 SouthBBQ (KSAT 2026)

SOUTH BARBECUE

2100 N Main Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212

South Barbecue offers a modern take on South Texas barbecue under the direction of James Beard-nominated pitmaster Andrew Samia. Located near downtown San Antonio, the restaurant has earned a strong reputation for smoked meats, flavorful sides, and a welcoming neighborhood atmosphere. The renovated Monte Vista space features a polished yet relaxed design with green booths, a full bar, and a pet-friendly patio that gives guests a comfortable place to enjoy barbecue throughout the day and into the evening.

The menu highlights classic Texas barbecue staples like brisket, pork ribs, turkey breast, and jalapeño cheddar sausage, alongside standout sides including creamed elote, borracho beans, and mustard potato salad. Unlike many traditional barbecue spots, South Barbecue stays open until 10 p.m., making it a convenient option for lunch, dinner, or late-night cravings. With its balance of quality smoked meats and modern comfort food, South Barbecue continues to stand out in San Antonio’s competitive barbecue scene.

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