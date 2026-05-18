Texas Eats NOW: Gourmet Pizza, Tuscan Steaks, and Over-the-Top Comfort Food

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE 051826 Mattengas (KSAT 2026)

MATTENGA’S PIZZERIA

6044 FM3009 Ste 290, Schertz, TX 78154

Mattenga’s Pizzeria is a family-owned pizza restaurant founded by Matt and Enga Stanfield, serving handcrafted pies and comfort food favorites just north of San Antonio in Schertz. Since opening in 2014, the restaurant has built a loyal following through its from-scratch dough, house-shredded mozzarella, and strong ties to the local community, regularly donating pizzas to schools, churches, nonprofits, and neighborhood events throughout the area.

The menu features a variety of flavor-packed specialty pizzas, including the popular Honey Bear topped with cup-and-char pepperoni, fresh jalapeños, and chili-infused honey. Guests also flock to the Hatch Green Chili Pizza, inspired by the owners’ time in New Mexico, as well as the Texas Brisket Pizza paired with the restaurant’s signature Texas Ranch dipping sauce. Pizza rolls stuffed with pepperoni and mozzarella have also become a fan-favorite appetizer, helping establish Mattenga’s as a go-to destination for family-friendly pizza nights in the Schertz area.

TXE 051826 RocaMartillo (KSAT 2026)

ROCA MARTILLO

1 Spurs Wy, San Antonio, TX 78256

Roca & Martillo is an upscale restaurant from acclaimed San Antonio chef Jason Dady, located inside the Spurs’ Victory Capital Performance Center at The Rock at La Cantera. Inspired by the Spurs’ iconic “Pounding the Rock” philosophy, the restaurant blends Tuscan cooking traditions with bold South Texas flavors, creating a polished dining experience complete with views of the training courts, live music, and a lively social atmosphere.

The menu is centered around elevated comfort dishes and large-format steaks, including a massive Florentine-style porterhouse seasoned simply and finished with Calabrian chili crunch. Other standout dishes include burrata served with Italian street bread, duck pappardelle with sweet corn and garlic breadcrumbs, parmesan fried chicken with Yukon gold mashed potatoes, and brisket lasagna made with smoked brisket from Two Brothers BBQ Market. With its combination of high-end cuisine, sports culture, and stylish design, Roca & Martillo has quickly become one of the city’s most talked-about dining destinations.

TXE 051826 BirdDog (KSAT 2026)

BIRD DOG

1701 S Interstate 35, San Marcos, TX 78666

Bird Dog is a locally owned comfort food restaurant in San Marcos specializing in gourmet hot dogs, hand-breaded chicken tenders, burgers, and loaded sides. Opened in 2025 by local owners Michael Delacruz and Justin Pearson, the casual eatery has become a popular stop along the I-35 corridor thanks to its oversized portions, scratch-made menu items, and welcoming atmosphere for families, students, and travelers alike.

The menu leans heavily into indulgent comfort food creations, including the “Naughty Dog,” a bacon-wrapped Angus beef hot dog loaded with mac and cheese, fries, queso, and fried pickles. Other customer favorites include the Elote Dog dusted with Hot Cheetos, crispy all-natural chicken tenders cooked to order, carne asada fries, cheese curds, and homemade banana pudding. With a drive-thru option and a focus on bold flavors and quality ingredients, Bird Dog has quickly carved out a niche as a standout comfort food destination in San Marcos.

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