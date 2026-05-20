Texas Eats NOW: Thai Street Food Heat, Viral Pizza, and Interactive Japanese BBQ

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE 052026 ThaiFire (KSAT 2026)

THAI FIRE LIME

4503 De Zavala Rd, Ste 124, San Antonio, TX 78249

Thai Fire Lime is a fast-casual San Antonio eatery serving bold Thai street food with a Texas-style kick. Located on De Zavala Road, the restaurant focuses on wok-fired dishes packed with fresh aromatics, smoky flavor, and customizable spice levels, offering locals a quick and flavorful dining option centered around authentic Thai cooking techniques and large portions.

Popular menu items include the restaurant’s signature Pad Thai, spicy Pad Kra Pao topped with a crispy fried egg, and Pad Kee Mao, also known as drunken noodles, known for its smoky wok flavor and fiery heat. Guests can also enjoy grilled short ribs, pineapple fried rice, and Thai basil fried rice, all cooked over high heat for maximum flavor. By blending traditional Thai street food with Texas-sized spice and portions, Thai Fire Lime has carved out a loyal following among San Antonio diners looking for bold, fast, and satisfying meals.

TXE 052026 LoversPizza (KSAT 2026)

LOVERS PIZZERIA

105 E Ashby Pl, San Antonio, TX 78212

Lovers Pizzeria is a critically acclaimed San Antonio pizza spot specializing in artisanal coal-fired, New York-style sourdough pies. Located in the Monte Vista neighborhood, the restaurant has gained widespread attention for its naturally fermented dough, high-quality ingredients, and viral popularity among food reviewers and pizza fans across Texas.

The menu features classic cheese and Margherita pizzas alongside standout specialty pies like the fan-favorite Poblano Pizza, which swaps traditional tomato sauce for a rich, creamy poblano base. Scratch-made garlic bread and rotating desserts, including peanut butter tres leches cake, have also become customer favorites. Known for its high-heat coal ovens and labor-intensive dough process, Lovers Pizzeria frequently draws long wait times and heavy demand, prompting the restaurant to adopt reservations and limited walk-in seating to better serve guests.

TXE 052026 JPot (KSAT 2026)

JPOT JAPANESE BBQ & HOT POT

415 W Loop 1604 S, Ste 103, San Antonio, TX 78245

JPOT Japanese BBQ & Hot Pot is an all-you-can-eat dining concept combining Japanese hot pot and Korean-style barbecue under one roof. Located on the Far West Side of San Antonio, the restaurant offers guests an interactive dining experience where they can grill meats tableside, simmer ingredients in personal hot pots, or combine both options for a fully customizable meal.

The restaurant features a large selection of meats, seafood, vegetables, noodles, and appetizers, alongside a self-serve sauce station that allows diners to create personalized dipping sauces. Popular offerings include premium beef cuts, Wagyu selections, gyoza, fried rice, and chicken wings from the sides bar. JPOT has also gained attention for its sleek, modern atmosphere, attentive service, and robot-assisted food delivery at some locations, helping create a fun and tech-forward dining experience for families, groups, and hot pot enthusiasts alike.

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