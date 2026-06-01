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Texas Eats

Texas Eats NOW: Hill Country Harvests, Chicago Classics, and Downtown Tex-Mex

David Elder heads to Spring Branch for farm-to-table dining at THE DESERT SPOON, samples authentic Chicago favorites at WISEGUYS A CHICAGO EATERY, and enjoys Tex-Mex staples at POBLANOS MEXICAN RESTAURANT

David Elder, Executive Producer, Host - Texas Eats

Andre Glover, Texas Eats Producer

You can watch “Texas Eats NOW” Mondays through Saturdays at 10 a.m. - Saturdays and Sundays at 11 p.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE 060126 DesertSpoon (KSAT 2026)

THE DESERT SPOON

11355 US-281, Spring Branch, TX 78070

The Desert Spoon is a farm-to-table restaurant nestled inside Spring Creek Gardens in Spring Branch, where fresh ingredients and Hill Country hospitality come together in a picturesque setting. Led by award-winning Chef Joel “Tatu” Herrera and owners Trever and Merritt Butler, the restaurant focuses on seasonal, locally sourced cuisine inspired by Texas ranches, regional farms, and ingredients grown on-site. Surrounded by lush gardens and scenic views, The Desert Spoon offers guests a dining experience that feels both elevated and approachable.

The rotating menu highlights the best of each season, featuring dishes crafted with Hill Country, Tejano, German, and Indigenous influences. Favorites include Wild Boar Bolognese, crispy duck, tuna tostadas with salsa macha, watermelon carpaccio, and fresh garden salads. With a commitment to sustainability and thoughtful sourcing, The Desert Spoon has become a destination for diners seeking fresh flavors, beautiful surroundings, and a true taste of the Texas Hill Country.

TXE 060126 WISEGUYS (KSAT 2026)

WISEGUYS A CHICAGO EATERY

3200 Greenlawn Blvd, Round Rock, TX 78664

Wiseguys A Chicago Eatery brings an authentic taste of the Windy City to Central Texas. Located in Round Rock, the locally loved restaurant is known for importing key ingredients directly from Chicago, including Vienna Beef products used in its famous hot dogs and sandwiches. The restaurant’s speakeasy-inspired atmosphere, complete with Chicago sports memorabilia and vintage gangster-themed decor, creates a fun and nostalgic dining experience for guests.

The menu is packed with Chicago favorites, including fully loaded Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches served with giardiniera, cheesesteaks, and classic pizza puffs. Guests also rave about the tavern-style pizzas, known for their crispy crust and generous toppings. By staying true to traditional Chicago recipes and flavors, Wiseguys has built a loyal following among both Midwest transplants and Texas diners looking for a unique culinary experience.

TXE 060126 POBLANOS (KSAT 2026)

POBLANOS MEXICAN RESTAURANT AND CATERING

204 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX 78205

Located in the heart of downtown San Antonio, Poblanos Mexican Restaurant and Catering has earned a reputation as a go-to destination for authentic Tex-Mex comfort food. Just steps from San Fernando Cathedral and the Majestic Theatre, the family-owned restaurant serves breakfast and lunch favorites in a casual, welcoming environment known for quick service and generous portions.

The menu features a variety of traditional dishes, including Chicken Poblano Enchiladas, Carne Guisada, Enchiladas Verdes, breakfast burritos, and oversized street tacos. Guests can also enjoy daily lunch specials complete with rice, beans, tortillas, and iced tea. Whether stopping in before a downtown event or grabbing a hearty meal during the workday, Poblanos continues to deliver the flavors and hospitality that have made it a local favorite.

Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.

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