Texas Eats NOW: Windcrest Taiwanese Pastries and Cozy Comfort Brunch Cuisine

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

Texas Eats NOW 2026 (KSAT 2026)

85°C BAKERY CAFE

5253 Walzem Rd #1, San Antonio, TX 78218

85 Degrees Celsius Bakery and Cafe is an international Taiwanese bakery chain with a loyal following and more than 1,000 locations worldwide. Named for the ideal brewing temperature for coffee, the brand first made signature sea salt foam drinks before expanding into an expansive lineup of handcrafted pastries and baked goods. The Windcrest location marks the company’s second San Antonio outpost and its 88th store in the United States, bringing its grand-opening energy to the northeast side of the city.

The bakery cases are stocked with a wide assortment of Taiwanese-inspired treats, including sweet buns in flavors like chocolate, taro, ube, and matcha, alongside danishes, strudels, milk bread, and brioche. Some signature items are the chocolate bun, milk pudding bun, jalapeño cream cheese, and strawberry queen square — a mix that showcases the bakery’s range from bold and savory to delicately sweet.

Texas Eats NOW 2026 (KSAT 2026)

ROOT CELLAR CAFE

215 N LBJ Dr, San Marcos, TX 78666

The Root Cellar Cafe is a family-friendly, from-scratch brunch and lunch restaurant nestled underground along the historic San Marcos square. Open every day, the cafe has been voted best breakfast in Hays County five years in a row. A cozy, underground dining room and a street-side patio give the space a distinct character that has helped it build a loyal following over more than a decade of operation.

The menu is built around Southern and Hill Country comfort, with dishes crafted from quality local ingredients. The chicken and waffles feature a hand-breaded boneless chicken thigh served on a fresh-baked Belgian waffle, drizzled with house-made honey sriracha sauce and topped with cinnamon honey butter. The Brazilian French toast — a Root Cellar signature — uses house-baked challah dipped in egg custard, grilled golden brown, and finished with a vanilla rum sauce dusted in cinnamon sugar.

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