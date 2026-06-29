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Texas Eats

Texas Eats NOW: All-Day Brunch Favorites and Over-the-Top Sweet Rolls

David Elder enjoys creative brunch dishes and craft drinks at SUNNY’S AT THE RIM before satisfying his sweet tooth with giant, dessert-inspired cinnamon rolls from CRANKY GRANNY’S SWEET ROLLS

David Elder, Executive Producer, Host - Texas Eats

Andre Glover, Texas Eats Producer

You can watch “Texas Eats NOW” Mondays through Saturdays at 10 a.m. - Saturdays and Sundays at 11 p.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE 062926 Sunnys (KSAT 2026)

SUNNY’S AT THE RIM

17623 La Cantera Pkwy, Unit 107, San Antonio, TX 78257

Sunny’s at The Rim is a vibrant all-day brunch destination in San Antonio known for its stylish atmosphere and creative menu that blends American brunch classics with Mexican and Mediterranean influences. The restaurant has quickly become a popular gathering spot thanks to its colorful décor, photo-worthy presentation, and menu filled with everything from savory crêpes and fresh shareable plates to specialty coffee, handcrafted cocktails, and signature mocktails.

Guests can enjoy standout dishes like the Birria Benedict, Birria Chilaquiles, Holy Smokes Crêpe, and Dubai Chocolate Pancakes, along with lighter options such as the Mediterranean Plate and Watermelon & Feta Plate. With specialty lattes, weekend brunch favorites, and an energetic atmosphere that transitions into evening entertainment on select nights, Sunny’s delivers a dining experience that is as memorable as it is delicious.

TXE 062926 Cranky Grannys (KSAT 2026)

CRANKY GRANNY’S SWEET ROLLS

16051 Dessau Rd, Ste F, Pflugerville, TX 78660

Cranky Granny’s Sweet Rolls is a family-owned, Black-owned bakery in Pflugerville that has built a devoted following with its oversized, dessert-inspired cinnamon rolls. Founded by entrepreneur Sianni Dean, the bakery specializes in fresh brioche-style sweet rolls topped with creative combinations that transform classic desserts into indulgent, made-to-order treats.

Favorites include the Banana Pudding Roll, Peach Cobbler Roll, Cookies N Cream Roll, and Stuffed Sweet Potato Pie Roll, along with savory options like fried chicken served on a cinnamon roll. Guests can also enjoy rich milkshakes and vegan-friendly selections, making Cranky Granny’s a destination for anyone looking to experience imaginative comfort food with generous portions and plenty of Southern hospitality.

Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.

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