Texas Eats NOW: Authentic Thai Favorites and Flavor-Packed Teriyaki Plates

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TXE 070726 TONGS THAI (KSAT 2026)

TONG’S THAI RESTAURANT

1146 Austin Hwy, San Antonio, TX 78209

Tong’s Thai Restaurant is a longtime San Antonio favorite serving authentic Thai cuisine alongside select Chinese and Vietnamese dishes. Known for its welcoming atmosphere and extensive menu, the restaurant has become a go-to destination for everything from traditional curries and noodle dishes to more adventurous specialties. Guests can also choose from more than 40 varieties of bubble tea, making it a popular spot for both lunch and dinner.

Menu favorites include the award-winning Haw-Mok seafood custard, Green Curry, Pad Thai, Pad See Ew, and the spicy Pad Khi Mao, also known as Drunken Noodles. House-made spring rolls, flavorful coconut-based curries, and generous portions have helped Tong’s build a loyal following, offering diners a well-rounded taste of authentic Thai cooking in the heart of San Antonio.

TXE 070726 MR TERIYAKI (KSAT 2026)

MR. TERIYAKI

12922 Potranco Rd, Ste 134, San Antonio, TX 78253

Mr. Teriyaki is a locally owned fast-casual restaurant serving fresh teriyaki plates, sushi, and generously sized bento boxes in West San Antonio. The restaurant is known for preparing meals fresh to order, combining quality ingredients with quick service and affordable prices that have made it a neighborhood favorite.

Signature dishes include grilled chicken, beef, and salmon teriyaki plates served with steamed rice and vegetables, along with oversized bento boxes filled with sushi, gyoza, egg rolls, and salad. Guests can also enjoy wok-tossed lo mein, fried rice, fresh fruit teas, milk teas, and boba smoothies, creating a menu that delivers bold flavors and satisfying portions with every visit.

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