Texas Eats NOW: Authentic Thai cuisine, tasty teriyaki plates, creative pizza, ice house classics & modern Mexican fare

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

Texas Eats 2026 (KSAT 2026)

TONG’S THAI RESTAURANT

1146 Austin Hwy, San Antonio, TX 78209

Tong’s Thai Restaurant is a longtime San Antonio favorite serving authentic Thai cuisine alongside select Chinese and Vietnamese dishes. Known for its welcoming atmosphere and extensive menu, the restaurant has become a go-to destination for everything from traditional curries and noodle dishes to more adventurous specialties. Guests can also choose from more than 40 varieties of bubble tea, making it a popular spot for both lunch and dinner.

Menu favorites include the award-winning Haw-Mok seafood custard, Green Curry, Pad Thai, Pad See Ew, and the spicy Pad Khi Mao, also known as Drunken Noodles. House-made spring rolls, flavorful coconut-based curries, and generous portions have helped Tong’s build a loyal following, offering diners a well-rounded taste of authentic Thai cooking in the heart of San Antonio.

Texas Eats 2026 (KSAT 2026)

MR. TERIYAKI

12922 Potranco Rd, Ste 134, San Antonio, TX 78253

Mr. Teriyaki is a locally owned fast-casual restaurant serving fresh teriyaki plates, sushi, and generously sized bento boxes in West San Antonio. The restaurant is known for preparing meals fresh to order, combining quality ingredients with quick service and affordable prices that have made it a neighborhood favorite.

Signature dishes include grilled chicken, beef, and salmon teriyaki plates served with steamed rice and vegetables, along with oversized bento boxes filled with sushi, gyoza, egg rolls, and salad. Guests can also enjoy wok-tossed lo mein, fried rice, fresh fruit teas, milk teas, and boba smoothies, creating a menu that delivers bold flavors and satisfying portions with every visit.

Texas Eats 2026 (KSAT 2026)

MAAR’S PIZZA & MORE

14218 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, TX 78247

Maar’s Pizza & More is a family-owned pizzeria on San Antonio’s Northeast Side serving scratch-made pizzas, hearty Italian favorites, and creative appetizers in a fun, space-themed setting. Known for its homemade dough and sauces, the restaurant has become a neighborhood favorite thanks to its generous portions, family-friendly atmosphere, and imaginative menu.

Popular dishes include the signature Heaven’s Brisket Pizza, loaded with smoked brisket, cheddar, mozzarella, homemade sauce, and pickles, along with crispy Alien Fingers, oversized mozzarella sticks, fresh pasta dishes, and massive calzones. Friendly service, affordable prices, and a unique extraterrestrial theme make Maar’s Pizza & More a standout destination for casual dining.

Texas Eats 2026 (KSAT 2026)

OTTO’S ICE HOUSE

111 Newell Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212

Otto’s Ice House brings a fresh take on the classic Texas ice house experience to the Pearl district. Created by three-time James Beard Award nominee Chef Levi Goode, the restaurant features a menu inspired by the flavors of Central and South Texas, highlighting mesquite-grilled meats, handcrafted burgers, tacos, and elevated comfort food in a relaxed outdoor setting.

Menu favorites include the Hill Country Deluxe Smashburger, Goode Street Tacos, German Soft Pretzel with beer cheese, mesquite-grilled chicken, and Texas Redfish. Guests can pair their meal with craft cocktails, cold beer, or happy hour specials while enjoying one of San Antonio’s newest gathering spots overlooking the River Walk.

Texas Eats 2026 (KSAT 2026)

ROSARIO’S COMIDAMEX & BAR

722 S St Mary’s St, San Antonio, TX 78205

Rosario’s ComidaMex & Bar is a Southtown institution serving authentic Mexican cuisine with contemporary flair. The spacious two-story restaurant is celebrated for its vibrant atmosphere, award-winning fire-roasted salsa, and menu featuring longtime favorites alongside modern interpretations of regional Mexican dishes.

Guests flock to Rosario’s for its famous fish tacos, sizzling fajitas, Griselda’s Tacos Callejeros, enchiladas, and handcrafted margaritas, including the popular Pink Cactus. With a lively rooftop lounge, panoramic downtown views, and a menu that blends tradition with innovation, Rosario’s continues to be one of San Antonio’s premier dining destinations.

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