Major accident involving 18-wheeler closes Loop 1604 at Green Mountain Road

SAN ANTONIO – A major accident involving an 18-wheeler has closed Loop 1604 at Green Mountain Road early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 4:30 a.m. SAPD says the highway is presently closed in both directions.

At this time, it unclear if anyone was injured as a result of the crash.

Police said slowdowns are expected in the area. SAPD advises using an alternate route, and it is shown below.

