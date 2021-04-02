Major crash involving jackknifed 18-wheeler on I-35 SB at New Laredo Highway

A major accident has been reported on I-35 at New Laredo Highway.

SAN ANTONIO – A major crash involving a jackknifed 18-wheeler has been reported on Interstate 35 early Friday morning.

The crash occurred on I-35 southbound at New Laredo Highway on the city’s Southwest Side.

At this time, not much information is known about the crash. It unclear if anyone is hurt.

Police are presently turning around vehicles on the highway. Drivers should expect slowdowns in the area. It is advised to use an alternate route.

