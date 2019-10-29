EB I-10 near Seguin closed after big rig rollover, collision

SAN ANTONIO - The driver and a passenger of a big rig were taken to an area hospital following a rollover crash and collision with a tanker early Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. at Linne Road, not far from the city of Seguin.

According to officials, the driver of the 18-wheeler was hauling 40,000 pounds of avocados when it drifted toward the center median, the driver overcorrected and the truck overturned.

Authorities said a second big rig, a tanker, eventually came along and struck it, sending the avocados everywhere.

The driver of the overturned 18-wheeler was taken to an area hospital for the injuries. The driver of the tanker was not hurt.

Officials said the main lanes of eastbound I-10 may be closed for another two hours as the avocados are cleared from the roadway. Drivers are currently advised, if possible, to go a different direction.

Major Accident - 18-Wheeler Rollover - EB IH-10 Closed at Line Rd - Just Before you get to the city of Seguin pic.twitter.com/I5TVIVgZkH — KSAT Traffic (@ksat_traffic) October 29, 2019

