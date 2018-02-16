2 killed in multi-vehicle accident involving 18-wheeler near Luling

SAN ANTONIO - Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving two 18-wheelers in Guadalupe County late Thursday night.

The crash occurred just before 11 p.m. on Interstate 10 eastbound at the San Marcos River bridge near mile marker 628.

Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety said the crash involved two 18-wheelers and two passenger vehicles and that two people were killed. The crash is currently under investigation.

Interstate 10 east is currently shut down at the 628 exit. Traffic presently is being diverted eastbound to TX 80 through Luling to US 183.

At this time there is no word on when the highway will reopen.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air more information.

