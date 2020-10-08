Crews setting up AT&T Center mega voting site with COVID-19 safety precautions

SAN ANTONIO – Early voting kicks off Tuesday in Bexar County, and preparations are underway at one of four mega voting centers throughout the area.

Crews were setting up hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes stations, plexiglass, and voting machines inside the AT&T Center on Thursday morning.

Bexar County Commissioner Justin Rodriguez says the county expects a historic turnout during this election season.

“These mega sites, I would suggest, are -- not that the other ones aren’t safe -- but these are probably the safest in that if there’s a larger crowd congregating, there’s plenty of space here,” he said to voters who may be skeptical about their safety during the early voting period or on Election Day.

Officials say voting machines will be wiped down between uses, pencils or other items will be provided to those who want to avoid touching screens and voting machines will be six feet apart.

Election workers will be wearing face coverings, according to officials. Voters are strongly encouraged to wear face masks, as well.

Early voting runs Oct. 13-30, and Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

