Here are the answers to trending questions about the 2020 presidential election

SAN ANTONIO – Who will win the 2020 presidential election? When do polls close? How long does it take to vote? All these questions are trending on Google today and KSAT is here to help answer some of your most asked questions this Election Day.

If you’re really looking to get into the nitty-gritty of trending election coverage, Google Trends has an app called Electionland that parses out election trends by state. Check it out below.

Here are some of the trending questions people have about the 2020 presidential election:

When will we know the results of the 2020 presidential election? Election results could be delayed by several days due to a large increase in the number of absentee ballots cast due to the coronavirus pandemic. Read more on why there could be a delay here.

How long should I expect to wait in line to vote? This depends on a few key factors including where you are voting and what time of day you decide to queue up to cast your ballot. Read more on expected wait times here.

What time do polls open in Texas? Polls in Texas opened at 7 a.m.

Where can I vote today in Texas? If you are registered to vote, you can find your polling place by typing in your address at Vote.org to see a list of locations where you can cast your ballot. However, Bexar County voters can vote at any polling location on Election Day. Read more on that here.

What time do polls close in Texas? Polls close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Texas law states that as long as you are in line by 7 p.m. you will be allowed to cast your ballot.

How are votes counted in Texas? 2020 has seen a record-breaking turnout for Texas voters with nearly 10 million people casting ballots during early voting. There are 254 counties responsible for organizing ballots in Texas and each county handles the way it processes and counts ballots differently. Read more on reporting results in Texas here.

What are some of the biggest issues voters are searching for? According to Google trends, unemployment tops the list, followed by health care, wages, crime, and the supreme court.

What time is the election on TV? KSAT 12 will be airing live election coverage throughout the night and well into the rest of the week if final results are not in by Tuesday night.

Is the post office open on election day? Yes, election day is not a federal holiday which means post offices will be open.

This article will be updated with more questions and answers over the next 24 hours.