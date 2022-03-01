72º

Election results 2022: Congress, U.S. Rep. 35, Democrat and Republican primaries

Democrats Greg Casar, Carla-Joy Sisco, Rebecca Viagran, Eddie Rodriguez face off for this open seat with 10 GOP candidates on the other side

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Kolten Parker, Digital Executive Producer

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CST on March 1, 2022. Scroll within the result embeds to see all races.

U.S. Rep. District 35 Republican (District)

Candidate

Votes

%

Dan McQueen(R)
00%
Marilyn Jackson(R)
00%
Alejandro Ledezma(R)
00%
Dan Sawatzki(R)
00%
Sam Montoya(R)
00%
Jenai Aragona(R)
00%
Asa George Kent Palagi(R)
00%
Michael Rodriguez(R)
00%
Jennifer Sundt(R)
00%
Bill Condict(R)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 0)

U.S. Rep. District 35 Democrat (District)

Candidate

Votes

%

Greg Casar(D)
00%
Carla-Joy Sisco(D)
00%
Rebecca Viagran(D)
00%
Eddie Rodriguez(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 0)

Background

Two frontrunners have emerged in the Democratic primary for Texas Congressional District 35, a district that spans from Austin to San Antonio.

With U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett choosing to seek one of the new congressional seats created in Texas through redistricting, the reliably Democratic district is up for grabs.

Former Austin City Councilman Greg Casar has the fundraising advantage over his opponents, bringing in more than $467,000 in contributions over a two-month span between October and December. He has also racked up endorsements from nationally-known liberal figures, like Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

But State Rep. Eddie Rodriguez has set himself up as an alternative to Casar, attacking him for his voting record on homelessness while serving on the Austin City Council.

Rodriguez has brought in more than $250,000 in contributions in the race.

Though this race has attracted a number of Republican challengers, the winner of the Democratic primary will be heavily favored in the November general election.

Another familiar name vying for the nomination is former San Antonio City Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran. She trails behind Casar and Rodriguez, reporting only $47,000 in campaign contributions.

Republican candidates:

  • Dan McQueen
  • Marilyn Jackson
  • Alejandro Ledezma
  • Dan Sawatzki
  • Sam Montoya
  • Jenai Aragona
  • Asa George Kent Palagi
  • Michael Rodriguez
  • Jennifer Sundt
  • Bill Condict

If the candidates are unable to win more than 50% of the vote on March 1, the primary would be decided by a runoff between the top two contenders.

Congressional District 35 (KSAT)

