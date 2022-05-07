May 7 Election results: All results for joint constitutional amendment, general, special, charter and bond election

Choose Your Race Find Race Results

Scroll within the result embeds to see all races.

Get more election results on our homepage and Vote 2022 page. Be the first to know by downloading our newsreader app or signing up for breaking news email alerts.

Find all races, including Texas Constitutional Amendment propositions, San Antonio bonds, municipalities, water districts, school districts, and college Districts above.

Background:

San Antonio’s bond

The five-year, $1.2 billion bond program approved by City Council needs voter approval on May 7 and includes 183 different projects are split between six propositions, which voters will take up separately:

Ad

Streets, bridges, and sidewalks - $471.6M

Parks and recreation - $271.9M

Drainage and flood control - $169.9M

Affordable housing - $150M

Public Safety Facilities - $78.3M

Library and Cultural Facilities - $58.4M

With council having approved the final project list, voters will either vote yes or no on the six different aspects of the bond.

The bond does not include a tax increase.

“The big takeaway for me on this bond is that we are advancing the very basics of our community -- you know, streets, sidewalks, drainage priorities, better than we have in any previous bond cycle,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg after the vote.

Some of the highlights in the bond include:

$103.5M for expanding the greenway trail system by another 21 miles

$15.7M for public art -- 1.5 percent of the whole bond (except housing)

$44M for two replacement fire stations (D1 and D5) and one new police substation (D3)

$100.5M to reconstruct failed streets around the city

Improvements to 30% of city’s parks, including 9 new park properties

$150M for affordable housing

This is the city’s first bond to include affordable housing after voters approved a charter change in May 2021 to allow for it. The housing portion of the bond does not include individual projects, but rather, broad categories for using the funding, with a focus on helping lower-income households.

The committee also provided a set of parameters for determining if subsequent projects fit the intent of the housing bond.

“Housing is health, stability, safety and overall, a human right,” said District 5 Councilwoman Teri Castillo.

Texas Constitutional Amendments

Two proposed constitutional amendments would lower property taxes for homeowners if they are approved by voters on May 7.

Ad

The first proposition looks to reduce the amount of taxes that elementary and secondary public schools could impose on homeowners who are elderly or disabled. The changes would go into effect on January 1, 2023, and are estimated to cost more than $744 million between 2024 and 2026.

The second proposed constitutional amendment is also focused on property tax. If approved, the amendment would increase the amount of the homestead exemption from $25,000 to $40,000. The proposal would save homeowners an average of $176 on their property tax bill, the Texas Tribune reported.

The state plans to use its surplus to help offset the loss in revenue for schools if the amendments are approved by the voters.

Ad

Both amendments, which garnered bipartisan support from the Texas Legislature, are expected to pass.

Property taxes have become a major issue for homeowners home prices have skyrocketed in the last few years.

In Bexar County, home appraisals are up by an average of 28%, according to the Bexar Appraisal District.

Property owners can check to see if they are claiming all exemptions they qualify for, such as homestead, over-65, and disabled veterans, by visiting the district’s website bcad.org.

Read the full text of the proposed constitutional amendments here.

MORE ELECTION COVERAGE FROM KSAT: