74ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

Weather

Tornado watch for San Antonio-area Tuesday

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 5 PM Tuesday

Sarah Spivey, Meteorologist

Tags: tornado
A Tornado watch is in effect for the counties in red until 5pm Tuesday
A Tornado watch is in effect for the counties in red until 5pm Tuesday (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A tornado watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for Bexar County and surrounding areas until 5 p.m. Tuesday. A watch means that conditions for tornadoes are possible, so we need to be aware of the weather through 5 p.m.

What you need to know:

  • As of 11:45 AM, most of the storms are north of San Antonio, toward Timberwood Park and Canyon Lake.
  • The tornado watch, which runs until 5 p.m., includes the following counties: BASTROP BEXAR BLANCO CALDWELL COMAL FAYETTE GONZALES GUADALUPE HAYS KENDALL LEE TRAVIS WILLIAMSON WILSON.
  • Flash flooding is also a concern for Comal County and areas around Canyon Lake
  • Hail is not a major concern, but pea-sized hail to dime sized hail will be possible in some places

Watch the live doppler radar below.

Visit our weather page for the latest radar and alerts.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: