Tornado watch for San Antonio-area Tuesday

Published: May 12, 2020, 11:13 am Updated: May 12, 2020, 11:45 am

SAN ANTONIO – A tornado watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for Bexar County and surrounding areas until 5 p.m. Tuesday. A watch means that conditions for tornadoes are possible, so we need to be aware of the weather through 5 p.m.

What you need to know:

As of 11:45 AM, most of the storms are north of San Antonio, toward Timberwood Park and Canyon Lake.

The tornado watch, which runs until 5 p.m., includes the following counties: BASTROP BEXAR BLANCO CALDWELL COMAL FAYETTE GONZALES GUADALUPE HAYS KENDALL LEE TRAVIS WILLIAMSON WILSON.

Flash flooding is also a concern for Comal County and areas around Canyon Lake

Hail is not a major concern, but pea-sized hail to dime sized hail will be possible in some places

Watch the live doppler radar below.

