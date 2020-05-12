Tornado watch for San Antonio-area Tuesday
SAN ANTONIO – A tornado watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for Bexar County and surrounding areas until 5 p.m. Tuesday. A watch means that conditions for tornadoes are possible, so we need to be aware of the weather through 5 p.m.
What you need to know:
- As of 11:45 AM, most of the storms are north of San Antonio, toward Timberwood Park and Canyon Lake.
- The tornado watch, which runs until 5 p.m., includes the following counties: BASTROP BEXAR BLANCO CALDWELL COMAL FAYETTE GONZALES GUADALUPE HAYS KENDALL LEE TRAVIS WILLIAMSON WILSON.
- Flash flooding is also a concern for Comal County and areas around Canyon Lake
- Hail is not a major concern, but pea-sized hail to dime sized hail will be possible in some places
Watch the live doppler radar below.
