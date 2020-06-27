Photos: KSAT viewers send in photos of San Antonio skies as Saharan dust arrives

SAN ANTONIO – If the air looks a little hazy this weekend, that’s because the Saharan dust has arrived.

Every year, typically from June through September, tons of dust from the Saharan desert in Africa is transported thousands of miles across the Atlantic Ocean. The dust is lofted high into the atmosphere, creating a faint, orange-brownish haze to the sky.

What you need to know about Saharan dust in Texas

As far as the dust goes, any effects will only have noticeable, irritating effects for those who are sensitive to it -- especially for those who suffer from respiratory issues.

Hot and hazy this weekend in San Antonio

