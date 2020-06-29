Weather this week in San Antonio: Heat and Saharan dust

It’s safe to say summer is in full swing in San Antonio. Here’s what you need to know about this week’s weather:

Feelin’ Hot😎

As a ridge of high pressure settles over Texas this week, temperatures will rise

Each afternoon, the thermometer will reach the upper-90s, if not 100 degrees

Unfortunately, the high pressure system will also keep things dry -- there will be no significant chance for rain

Lookin’ Hazy🌆

If you were out and about this past weekend, you definitely noticed the presence of Saharan dust -- especially Saturday

Although the dust layer will be thin at the beginning of this week, a second, more noticeable plume is expected to arrive Thursday, June 29 and last through the July 4th weekend

The fine dust can cause allergy-like symptoms and unhealthy air quality for those with respiratory issues.

Colorful sunrises and sunsets will be possible Thursday through the weekend

While Saharan dust’s arrival in Texas is an annual event , it has gotten a lot of additional attention this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s led some KSAT viewers to send questions about the dust to the Weather Authority team.

As always, Your Weather Authority will keep you in the loop. Download the KSAT Weather Authority app for Apple or Android and allow notifications for updates, including livestreams from KSAT meteorologists.

Check out the latest video forecast: