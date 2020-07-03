When will the dust be gone?!

For the last week, Saharan dust has been filtering in and out of the sky over San Antonio. While some days have been more hazy than others, this year’s dust has lingered longer than it usually does. That begs the question: when is it going to be gone? 🤔

Here’s what you need to know about the departure of Saharan dust and the weather for the Fourth of July weekend:

It’s going to be quite hot Friday & this weekend, with high temperatures near 100° each afternoon

Remember to stay hydrated & wear sunscreen if your weekend plans keep you outdoors

While each day will feature a lot of sunshine, skies will also look hazy at times - due to Saharan dust

Expect these hazy conditions to continue through the weekend, with dust beginning to thin out on Sunday, July 5th

It will be noticeably less hazy by Monday, July 6th

Check out the latest video forecast:

